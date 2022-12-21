Beth Mead wins Sports Personality of the Year 2022

Beth Mead was crowned sports personality of the year tonight in Media City (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Beth Mead has been named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year at a ceremony at Media City in Salford.

The footballing star beat gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling star Eve Muirhead, snooker’s Ronnie O’Sullivan, cricketer Ben Stokes and athlete Jake Wightman to the annual gong.

Stokes came second with Muirhead third.

Lioness Mead was part of the victorious England women’s football team at this year’s Euro 2022 Championships.

The 27-year-old took home the Golden Boot – given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament – and was named player of the tournament following an incredible final against Germany – which England won 2-1 – at Wembley.

Mead plays for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and was runner-up in the prestigious Ballon d’Or earlier this year but is currently out of action with a knee injury.

She is the first footballing winner since Ryan Giggs in 2009.

Other sports award winners

Newly crowned football world champion Lionel Messi was named the World Sports Star of the Year and Usain Bolt was declared the winner of the lifetime achievement award.

Gadirova was crowned Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman won Coach of the Year while the England women’s team were Team of the Year.

Para-athlete Olivia Breen was named Welsh Sports Personality of the Year in a ceremony yesterday with the athlete’s defining moment coming at the Commonwealth Games this year when she beat English rival Sophie Hahn in the T37/38 100m.

“I’m shocked. I didn’t expect to win [the award]… this is a massive honour with such strong performances in Welsh sport,” she said.