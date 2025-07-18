Get £50 free bets when you stake £10 on Usyk vs Dubois 2 with Betfred

It’s the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois taking place this Saturday, 19th July, as the two heavyweights come up against each other to see who will take home the heavyweight crown once and for all. In preparation for the fight, new customers at Betfred can claim up to £50 in free bets when betting just £10 on who they think will win the fight! For more information about the offer and how to claim it, keep reading below.

T&Cs: New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

The Betfred free bets betting offer is an exclusive promotion reserved for new customers at the bookmaker looking to place a bet on the heavyweight title clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

Taking place on Saturday, 19th July, new customers must register and make a minimum £10 deposit with a debit card. Then, a qualifying bet of £10 must be placed at odds of Evens or greater to be eligible to claim the offer.

Once the bet has settled, bettors can expect to see up to £50 in Free Bets credited to their accounts within 10 hours!

Minimum Bet 💷

£10 Minimum Odds 📈

1/1 Claim By 🗓️

N/A Expiry ⌛️

7 days Rewarded As 🎁

3 x £10 to use on any Sportsbook Markets2 x £10 to use on win only Accumulators Bonus Code:

N/A

How To Claim the Usyk vs Dubois Betfred Free Bets Offer

To get up to £50 in free bets from Betfred ahead of the Usyk vs Dubois fight, follow the steps below!

Click the link for the Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 offer. Click the Claim Here button and create your account. Complete the account registration process by entering all of the required information. Create your username and password. Complete any account verifications that are in place. Sign in to your account and head to the deposit section. Make your first qualifying deposit of £10 or more using a debit card. Place your qualifying bet of £10 on any qualifying sportsbook market. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your free bet rewards. Enjoy!

Betfred Dubois vs Usyk Terms and Conditions

You should check some important terms and conditions before claiming the offer for the big boxing rematch on Sunday.

18+. New customers only.

Make your first deposit at least £10, using a Debit Card registered to you, within 7 days of registering an account with us. No other payment method will qualify.

Customers depositing using prepaid Visa’s and Mastercard’s, or e-Wallets will not qualify for this promotion.

Place your first bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets, at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which must settle within 7-days of registering for your account

Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify. Only your very first valid bet will count.

If your bet is voided or cancelled by us; it will not count and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead.

Bets placed using Free Bets, Bets on Totepool and Virtual Sports and If you CashOut your qualifying bet will not count.

Your £50 in Free Bets will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled, and can be used as followed:

3 x £10 to use on any Sportsbook Markets

2 x £10 to use on win only Accumulators (4+ selections).

Usyk vs Dubois: What To Expect

This highly anticipated rematch is expected to be a feisty affair. A tactical battle will ensue between Usyk’s slick footwork and technique and Dubois’s heavy and aggressive approach.

It is a home venue and crowd for Dubois, with the electric atmosphere associated with matches at Wembley looking to give Dubois that extra boost. A win for Dubois would see Britain’s first undisputed heavyweight champion for 26 years.

It is a great night for the sport of boxing with an exciting undercard getting the night underway, including Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena. A full schedule of the build-up to the weekend can be found below:

Wednesday 16th July: Open workouts from 4pm @ Boxpark, Wembley.

Thursday 17th July: News conference from 1pm.

Friday 18th July: Weigh-in @ Boxpark, Wembley from 3pm.

Saturday 19th July: First event is scheduled for 5:40pm with Usyk and Dubois set to make their ringwalk around 9:50pm.

Undercard:

Lawrence Okolie v Kevin Lerena – heavyweight

Daniel Lapin v Lewis Edmondson – light-heavyweight

Aadam Hamed v Ezequiel Gregores – light-welterweight

Lasha Guruli v James Francis – light-welterweight

Vladyslav Sirenko v Solomon Dacres – heavyweight

More on Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk, 11 years older than his opponent, will be showing that with age comes experience and superior skill as he looks to make it two wins from two in the box office rematch taking place on Saturday. A superior undefeated record precedes him, and a mammoth recent victory against The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, sets him up for another expected victory.

Age 38 Height 6”3 Reach 78” Record 23-0 KOs 14

Why Back Dubois?

One of Britain’s most talented boxers, Daniel Dubois, is out for revenge following his defeat back in 2023. Benefiting from over 10 years less in age, the speed and accuracy of his shots are expected to make for an eventful clash. A record of just two losses from 22 fights is behind him, alongside an impressive victory against fellow countryman and champion Anthony Joshua.

Age 27 Height 6”5 Reach 78” Record 22-2 KOs 21

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the Usyk and Dubois fight?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 takes place on Saturday, 19th July.

Who will win Usyk vs Dubois?

It is a close matchup to call considering the outcome of the first fight, check out the latest odds at Betfred for which boxer is leading the markets to take the win.

Is there a promo code for the Betfred Usyk vs Dubois fight?

There is no promo code required to claim the Betfred free bets offer on Usyk vs Dubois.

