Betfred Champions League Offer 2025: £10 in Free Bets for the UCL Final

Betfred Champions League Offer 2025

In preparation for the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final 2025, Betfred are offering an exciting free bets promotion. Customers who sign up using our link today can claim £10 in free bets just in time to see Inter Milan and PSG compete on Saturday, the 31st of May. Readers can claim and learn about this excellent offer in this article. Information includes: a how-to claim guide, the offer terms and conditions, and a Champions League 2025 overview.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: Bet Builder single bet (3/1+) on PSG v INT between 20:00 29/05/25 – 20:00 31/05/25. 4+ legs. Min stake £10. Pre-built Builders do not apply. £10 in Free Bets. Paid within 24hrs. Removed on 05/06/25. T&Cs Apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Users who sign up for Betfred just in time for the Champions League final can claim £10 in free bets that can be used for the UCL final, which will see Inter Milan and PSG go head to head. To claim this promotion, users must build a bet of 4+ selections on odds of 3/1 or more. The bet builder must be a minimum of £10. The free bets will be credited upon settlement of your bet.

Minimum Bet 💰

£10 Minimum Odds 📈

3/1+ Claim By ⏳

31st May

Guide to claiming the Betfred Champions League Offer

Follow the steps below to claim the exciting Betfred Champions League promotion.

Using the link provided, head to Betfred. Click the Join button. Fill in all required fields: Account, Personal, Contact, Address, and Settings. Now read and agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy. Verify your account and information. Head to the football market and locate the Champions League options. Place a £10 or more, 4+ leg builder bet on odds of 3/1+. Now wait. Once the bet has settled, you will receive your £10 in free bets.

T&Cs: Betfred Champions League Free Bets

Claiming the Betfred Champions League offer is enticing, but it’s important to know its significant terms and conditions.

Place a £10 or greater Bet Builder on PSG v Inter between 20:00 29/05/25 – 20:00 31/05/25.

Offer applies to Single bets only.

Bet Builder must contain 4 (or more) legs and be at odds of 3/1+.

Free Bets will be credited within 24 hours of bet settlement.

Any unused Free Bets will be removed on 05/06/25.

How Does The Champions League Work?

The UEFA Champions League is the crème de la crème of European football. Top clubs across Europe compete for the title of European Champion. However, the 2024/2025 season is unlike any other thanks to the competition’s format refresh.

This refresh means that instead of the traditional 32 teams, the competition will now see 36 teams play. These teams are then divided into eight groups, with four teams in each. So now, instead of playing three teams twice, each club now plays against eight others, four home and four away. Opponents are selected from four seeding pots (two from each). These pots are decided by ranking all competing teams.

The top eight from each of these mini ‘leagues’ will then qualify for the round of 16, while the other teams compete in play-offs. Any teams that finish below 25th will be knocked out.

Overview of the Champions League 2025

With the Champions League final fastly approaching and an exciting offer from Betfred players should be aware of what they can expect from the final. Keep reading to learn more about the Champions League Final 2025.

PSG vs Inter Milan Predictions

PSG finished the Ligue 1 season at the top of the table, with 19 points clear of Marseille in second place, losing just two matches all season. Inter Milan finished second in Serie A, one point off of first, losing five games and winning the same number of games as champions Napoli, 24. It is expected to be a close game between two driven sides. Due to the intense motivation coming from both sides, this game is bound to be a spectacular scene.

Although it’s difficult to predict who will win, we imagine there will be plenty of goals, extra time, and maybe even some bookings, due to the highly competitive nature of both teams.

Paris Saint-Germain: Journey to UEFA Champions League final

After a rocky start to the competition, PSG found themselves 15th in the league table at the end of the new format’s group stages. The French side won four in their eight group stage matches, drew one, and lost three.

The knockout stages followed, which saw them up against Stade Brestois 29, where they advanced to the round of 16 by winning 10-0 on aggregate. Liverpool were up next, and it was another nervy start. An equalising goal in the second leg put the sides level, with extra time and penalties needed for the French side to progress to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals saw them face Arsenal, where the Ligue 1 champions won both legs to book their place in the final.

How Inter Milan got to the Champions League final

Inter Milan started off their campaign on the front foot with six wins from eight matches, with just one loss and one draw, which secured them fourth place in the league table.

Feyenoord were their opponents in the round of 16, as the Italian side won 4-1 on aggregate to set up a quarter-final match with Bayern Munich. Inter won the away match 2-1, followed by a 2-2 draw at home, to progress to the semi-finals, where they were to meet Barcelona.

In two matches that saw 13 goals scored, Simone Inzaghi’s side had to win the second leg to make it into the final after drawing the first. They won 4-3 to set up a meeting with PSG.

Responsible Gambling

It is essential to our experts and Betfred that all bettors are always responsible when gambling online, which is why users should be aware of the tools available to them at Betfred and online. Examples at Betfred include deposit limits, time-outs, reality checks, self-exclusion, and a self-assessment questionnaire. Alternatively, users can contact the following gambling bodies.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The last match of the Champions League will take place on Saturday, 31st May at 8 pm.

Is there a Betfred Champions League offer promo code?

No promo code is required for the above offer

How do I claim Betfred Champions League free bets?

To claim the Betfred Champions League free bets, users must first place a minimum bet of £10, which consists of 4+ selections on odds of 3/1+.

What teams are competing in the Champions League 2025 final?

The 2025 Champions League final will see PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and Inter Milan go head-to-head.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.