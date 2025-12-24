bet365 Festival 12 Offer – Daily Offers Until December 31st

bet365 Festive 12 Promotion - Claim bet365 Offers Daily 2025.

Festive celebrations have already started across the UK, and one great way to celebrate if you’re an avid bettor is through the bet365 Festive 12 promotion. This ongoing bonus offers new and eligible customers a new promotion every day until the end of December 2025.

T&Cs: This promotion is available to new and eligible customers, with a new promotion revealed daily. You can still participate on a day even if you have not revealed the previous day’s promotion. Individual offer T&Cs apply. #Ad

Before claiming the bet365 Festival 12 promotion, it is first important to understand how it works. The bonus works by offering customers a new promotion daily. These promotions, and their available fixtures, are completely different each day, so it is important to log in regularly and decide whether the offer appeals to you. It is worth noting that users do not have to claim every bonus and are not required to have claimed the previous day’s offer to claim the new one. However, if you claim all 12, you will receive a bonus offer!

Each bonus offered will have its own unique terms and conditions, which players must read. Available fixtures for this offer include: the EPL, EFL Cup, EFL Championship, African Cup of Nations, Horse Racing, NBA, and NFL. All of which will be discussed in more detail later on in this article.

How to Create an Account with bet365

If you do not already have an account with bet365, you must create one in order to claim any part of this promotion. Below are the steps you need to follow to create your account.

Using the link provided, head to the bet365 Festive 12 landing page. Read the terms and conditions. Click Join. Enter your personal information, address, and desired login details. Agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy. Locate the promotions page and the Festive 12 offer. Reveal the offer of the day and claim it, if you wish. Details on how to do so will be explained in the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs). Start betting!

Available Festival 12 Fixtures UK

As we mentioned previously, there are set fixtures that will be available during the Festive 12. These have been explained to you below.

English Premier League

The English Premier League is easily the most popular football betting market in the UK, so readers will likely be pleased to learn that some of the bet365 Festive 12 offers will be available on these fixtures. This includes the following games: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United, Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, and Arsenal vs. Aston Villa. There is a vast range of markets and odds available for this league, so keep an eye out.

EFL Cup

Also known as the Carabao Cup, the EFL Cup is England’s main domestic football competition, comprising 92 Premier League teams and English Football League clubs. Though not as popular as the EPL, the EPL Cup is a fan favourite among many UK bettors. Users should be able to place bets on a range of games, including Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace.

EFL Championship

The slightly less prestigious UK football competition, the EFL Championship, is also an available fixture for the bet365 Festive 12. This league features 24 clubs from England and Wales, from the second tier of English football. Some of the current teams in the EFL Championship are: Millwall, Ipswich Town, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Stoke City, Swansea, Coventry and Wrexham.

African Cup of Nations

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the inter-country football tournament in Africa and is easily the most reputable in the country. The tournament takes place bianually so this promotion comes as the perfect time for those who enjoy watching and betting on this market. Clubs playing include Zambia, South Africa, Morocco, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Botswana, and many more.

Horse Racing

Easily the second most popular betting market in the UK, horse racing is another great fixture available as part of the bet365 Festive 12 promotion. During the Festive 12 promotional period (20th – 31st December), there is a range of horse racing events taking place, so be sure to check out the offers and read the terms and conditions to see what is available.

NBA

Those who enjoy watching and betting on Basketball should be on the lookout as bet365 are likely to offer a bonus for this fixture during the promotional period. The National Basketball Association takes place in North America and is composed of 30 teams across the USA and Canada. These teams include; Hawks, Bills, Raptors, Wizards, Knicks, Nets, Timberwolves and more.

NFL

Abbreviated from the National Football League, the NFL is the main American football league in the USA. Teams currently playing include the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and 26 others. There is a vast range of games in the NFL taking place until the 31st of December so there is plenty to get excited about.

Alternative Offers at bet365

The Festive 12 offer is not the only perk of betting at bet365, below are some of the other great promotions available.

Users who sign up to bet365 using the code CITYBONUS can claim up to £30 in free bets to use on a range of sports markets available on the site. Simply use the code and deposit between £5 and £10 to claim.

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #ad

As a part of this promotion, bettors are in for a chance to win free spins or cash prizes by guessing up to six score predictions correctly. The prediction must be on selected football games and can only be edited up until the final game goes into play.

T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Max prize value shared equally if there are multiple winners. Entry to 6 Scores Challenge is separate from standard bet placement and all bet365 offers do not apply. T&Cs apply. Registration Required. gambleaware.org #ad

If the team a bettor bets on go two goals ahead in a game, they can see their selections settled early, even if said team loses by the end of the match. This bonus can be used on over 100 football competitions across the world.

T&Cs: Get selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. Place a pre-match bet on the standard Full Time Result market for Soccer games from selected competitions, and get your selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. New and Eligible customers only. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

Responsible Gambling

When betting at bet365, or any sportsbook for that matter, it is vital to ensure that you are staying in control of your gambling habits. This can be achieved in a number of ways, but the main way we suggest is by setting strict budgets. However, if you cannot do so this way, bet365 offers a range of responsible gambling tools, including time-outs, self-exclusions, and deposit limits. Alternatively, users can contact gambling support bodies like GamCare and GambleAware, both of which are linked at the bottom of the site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does the bet365 Festive 12 offer last?

The festive 12 offer runs from December 20th to December 31st in the UK.

Can I get free bets at bet365?

The offers revealed in the bet365 festive 12 promotion are a surprise but free bets are likely.

Is bet365 safe?

Yes! bet365 is one of the safest online betting platforms in the UK. With a licence from the UKGC and plenty of security measures, customers can feel assured.

Do I need a promo code for the bet365 Festive 12 offer?

No. Customers do not need to enter a bet365 promo code to claim this promotion.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.