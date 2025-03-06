Bet365 Cheltenham Festival Offers 2025 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival is set to be one of the most thrilling racing events of the year, delivering top-class action and unmissable betting opportunities. Having the right sportsbook is essential with some of the UK’s most prestigious races on the cards. If you’re looking for a new platform to place your bets, check out bet365 and take advantage of their generous Cheltenham free bets bonus!

Cheltenham Sign Up Offer for bet365

New customers at bet365 during the Cheltenham season can claim up to £30 of free bets to use on races across the festival. Just deposit £10 and bet on your new account, and you can claim your free bets!

This bet can be claimed with a minimum deposit of £5, and you’ll receive three times the value of your qualifying deposit and bet as betting credit. This betting credit can be used across the whole of bet365, including all Cheltenham races, and all winnings made with the credits will be added to your withdrawable balance.

Note that you’ll need to use a debit card to claim the deal unless you manage to verify your account before making your first deposit. Bets made with your betting credits must also be made at even odds or longer, or else you can risk forfeiting your bonus. The credits also won’t work alongside other bonuses, so hold off on the best odds guaranteed offer until you’ve worked through your credits.

How To Sign Up for bet365 for Cheltenham

Claiming the bet365 Cheltenham free bets couldn’t be easier! Just follow this simple guide, and you’ll be up and running in no time:

Use our link to reach the bet365 sign-up page. If you sign up using our link, you’ll ensure that the deal is attached to your new account and that you’re claiming the right one. Create your account by entering the required information, such as your name, date of birth, and address. Make your first deposit between £5 and £10 — you need to do this via a debit card like Mastercard or Visa if you don’t take the time to verify your account first. Place and settle your qualifying wager — make this bet with the full deposit amount to ensure you don’t lock yourself out of the welcome bonus. Claim your betting credits and use them! — you can now use your welcome bonus to try your hand at winning something. You’ll get to keep all profits made as withdrawable cash.

Common T&Cs of Cheltenham Offers

All bonuses at online sportsbooks come with a long list of terms and conditions which you need to abide by to avoid voiding your free bets. Of course, bet365 is no different, so we’ve put together a list of the common terms and conditions you find attached to Cheltenham free bets and what they look like at bet365.

Wagering Requirements — This is the number of times you need to wager the value of your bonus before you’re allowed to withdraw the winnings as real money. At bet365, sportsbook promos don’t come with wagering requirements and simply have to be used once before you can claim any winnings made with them.

— This is the number of times you need to wager the value of your bonus before you’re allowed to withdraw the winnings as real money. At bet365, sportsbook promos don’t come with wagering requirements and simply have to be used once before you can claim any winnings made with them. Expiry Limit — a bonus isn’t going to hang around forever, and you need to ensure you claim and use it within the time limit. This is especially true for event-specific limited-time offers like Cheltenham promos. The bet365 bonus will expire seven days after receipt, so if you claim them at the top of the festival, you’ll be able to use them at any time during it.

— a bonus isn’t going to hang around forever, and you need to ensure you claim and use it within the time limit. This is especially true for event-specific limited-time offers like Cheltenham promos. The bet365 bonus will expire seven days after receipt, so if you claim them at the top of the festival, you’ll be able to use them at any time during it. Payment Restrictions — For the sake of security, online sportsbooks limit the types of payment methods that are compatible with bonuses. At bet365, you’ll have to use a debit card to make your qualifying deposit. However, if you manage to verify your account before your first deposit by submitting official documentation, you can use any payment method you choose.

— For the sake of security, online sportsbooks limit the types of payment methods that are compatible with bonuses. At bet365, you’ll have to use a debit card to make your qualifying deposit. However, if you manage to verify your account before your first deposit by submitting official documentation, you can use any payment method you choose. Maximum Wins — many bonuses will have a maximum amount of money you can win from any given bonus, regardless of how much you won in the process. Luckily, bet365 doesn’t implement any kind of maximum win limit on its betting credits.

Cheltenham Betting Options Available at bet365

Cheltenham and other large horse racing festivals are so exciting in part because of just how many options you have for making bets. And when you choose bet365, you have access to dozens of ways to bet on the festival. Below, you can find some detailed information about the most popular types of bets you’ll find available for the Cheltenham Festival.

Betting Market Description Win A straightforward wager on which racer will win. Place Betting on a horse to place in a race, not just come in first. Each Way Two bets on the same horse to cover it coming in first and or placing. Forecast/Reverse forecast A bet predicting the racers to come in first and second correctly. Reverse forecasts will pay out if the horses come in any order. Tricast A bet on the three racers to place in first, second and third in a race in a specific order. Combination tricasts cover all six possible outcomes. Doubles/Trebles A multiple covering two or three legs that only pays out if all selections win. Accumulator A bet with four or more legs that only pays out when all of them are successful. Lucky 15/31/63 A combination bet with singles, doubles, trebles & accumulators to cover all possibilities across 4, 5 or 6 selections. Yankee/Canadian A type of combination bet with doubles, trebles and accumulators to cover all possibilities across four (Yankee) or five (Candian) selections. Tote Pool betting. All bettors bet into a collective pot, which is then split among the winners, depending on how much they waged and how much was in the pot. Placepot A type of tote bet where you predict the first six winners on a race day.

Top bet365 Features for Cheltenham Betting

When Cheltenham rolls around, sportsbooks nationwide bring out their best features and compete to ensure they offer the best Cheltenham betting experience. So you can count on bet365 to have some excellent features on offer. Here’s a closer look at our favourite.

Best Odds Guaranteed

The best odds guaranteed deal is for when you make a bet, only for the starting price to go up, so you end up winning less than you could have. At bet365, any UK or Irish race you make a same-day bet for (after 8 am) is eligible for best odds guaranteed. If the starting price ends up being higher than when you placed it, your bet will pay out with the starting price instead. And even better, if the starting price ends up being lower, you’ll get to keep your original price instead, so you aren’t taking any risks by opting in.

Racing Value

In the UK, bet365 is well known as one of the best for horse racing betting. This is in no small part thanks to the bet365 ‘Racing Value’ promise. It provides many perks to racing bettors, including place boosts, non-runner no bet and early prices on all races. This has allowed bet365 to change the baseline for racing, offering much of what we would usually consider bonuses to be standard!

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Overview

The Cheltenham Festival isn’t one of the most celebrated racing events of the year for nothing. These four days of racing include some of the most prestigious races on the calendar, most notably the Gold Cup!

Each day, the first race starts at 1:20 pm, with seven races every 40 minutes from then on. The most notable race of the day usually takes place at 4 pm, and each of them is bolded on the schedule listed below.

Tuesday 11th March — Champion Day

13:20 — The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

14:00 — The My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

14:40 — The Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Novices’ Handicap)

Wednesday 12th March — Style Wednesday

13:20 — The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

14:00 — The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:40 — The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:00 — The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap)

17.20 — The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1)

Thursday 13th March — St. Patrick’s Thursday

13:20 — The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

14:00 — The Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

14:40 — The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Listed) (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Ryanair Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The TrustATrader Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145)

Friday 14th March — Gold Cup Day

13:20 — The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 — The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

14:40 — The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

15:20 — The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase

17:20 — Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145)

How To Make the Most of Your Cheltenham Experience

Cheltenham betting can be an excellent way to enjoy the festival, but you can do plenty of things to make the most of it! Our experts have put together these top tips to ensure you have a good time betting on the Cheltenham races in 2025.

Grab Promos for the Festival

This might seem obvious, but we always recommend that our readers shop around for the best betting promos. This is especially true if you’re new to betting or searching for a new sportsbook. Starting the week out with some free betting tokens will never hurt, and if you find a good online sportsbook (like bet365), you can also take advantage of the myriad of other racing promos offered across the festival.

Learn as Much as You Can

This is always an important factor with betting, but it bears repeating. Before making a bet, research to ensure you’re betting smart. It might be fun to go all in on that one racer you have a good feeling about, but you’ll have better odds if you check in with betting experts for their opinions. Turning to tipsters and other experts for predictions can help you form a more informed opinion and bet from there.

Nothing’s more important in betting than using the responsible gambling tools available. Spending beyond your means is a surefire way to sour the memory of Cheltenham. Luckily, online sportsbooks in the UK, like bet365, have tools in place to keep your spending in check and provide helplines and additional information where necessary.

Responsible Gambling

Exceeding your budget can ruin your week, so it’s important to use the bet365 responsible gambling tools when you bet — this is true at any time, not just during the Cheltenham Festival! At bet365, you can find some excellent tools to help control your betting habits, including limits, time-outs and helplines.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I withdraw Cheltenham Free Bet winnings?

You can withdraw any profits made from a Cheltenham free bet bonus as real cash if you meet the wagering requirements. If you claim bet365 free bets, you can withdraw them immediately, as there is no wagering.

Are free bets the only Cheltenham offer I can claim?

You can find many different Cheltenham betting offers at online sportsbooks, such as insurance offers, best odds guaranteed, and odds boosts.

Does bet365 offer money-back Cheltenham offers?

bet365 offers many moneyback offers on horse racing all year round. Check-in during the Cheltenham festival to see what offers are up for grabs.

Can I claim bet365 Best Odds Guaranteed promos?

You can use the best odds guaranteed year-round at bet365, including on all races across the Cheltenham festival.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.