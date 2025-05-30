bet365 PSG vs Inter Betting Offer: Get a Super Winnings Boost + 50%

bet365 PSG vs Inter Betting Offer

The Champions League final takes place on Saturday, with Paris Saint-Germain facing Inter Milan for the first time in an official match at Allianz Arena, kick-off at 8:00 p.m. In preparation for the tie, bet365 offers new sign-ups an exclusive deal. The UCL Super Winnings Boost allows bettors to enhance their bets by 50% on PSG vs Inter Milan Saturday night!

T&Cs: Only available to new and eligible customers. Where applicable to Bet Builders, must include 3+ selections and combined odds of 1/1 or greater. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Ahead of the Champions League final, bet365 offers an exclusive Super Winnings Boost offer of up to 50% for new customers who sign up!

Available from Thursday, 29th of May, to claim the bet365 Super Winnings Boost offer, new customers must create an account with bet365 for the first time. Then go ahead and place a qualifying single or bet builder bet with 3+ selections on the Champions League final on Saturday, 31st May, to be in with the chance to see your bet boosted!

How to Claim the bet365 Champions League Offer

New customers at bet365 will be pleased to know that it is really simple to claim the bet365 Super Winnings Boost offer ahead of the Champions League final. Follow our step-by-step guide below to get started!

Click the link to be taken to the bet365 site and click the signup button. Enter the required details to create an account. These will include your full name, email address, date of birth, and phone number. Create a username and password combination. Complete the account verifications that are in place, uploading any required documents. Once complete, sign in to your account and head to the deposit section. Make a qualifying deposit into your account. Head to the PSG vs Inter Milan betting odds and place a single bet or a bet builder of three or more selections at odds of 1/1 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle. Enjoy!

bet365 Champions League Free Bets T&Cs

In order to successfully claim the exclusive bet365 Champions League offer ready for the big game, there are some key terms and conditions to keep in mind to ensure you receive your free bets!

New and eligible customers only.

Available on selected single bets or bet builders only.

Maximum stake and fixed boost percentage apply.

For single bets, Winnings Boost is available on all markets, excluding Asian Handicaps and Goal Line markets.

For bets placed Each Way, the Winnings Boost will only apply to the ‘Win’ part of the selection.

The Winnings Boost will only be available if it is stated on the bet slip after the selection has been added.

For Bet Builder bets, Winnings Boost is available when there are three or more selections and combined odds of 1/1 or greater only. The Winnings Boost will only be available where ‘Bet Builder’ is stated on the bet slip.

Winnings Boosts do not apply to single selections and standard accumulators placed through the Bet Builder feature.

One boost is available per selected fixture/event or group of fixtures.

Winnings Boosts are not available for pre-built Bet Boost and Super Boost markets.

Guide to the Champions League

The Champions League is the top European football league. Its members are the top clubs across the top European leagues, who battle it out for the title of European Champions.

The competition format was refreshed for the 2024-25 season, with the initial group stages turned into a round-robin league phase. The total number of clubs increased from 32 to 36, all divided into eight groups of four. This gave four more clubs the chance to compete against the best clubs in Europe.

Where clubs used to play three opponents twice, they now play eight different teams, half at home and the other half away from home. Each club’s eight opponents are decided by the teams being ranked into four seeding pots and then drawn to play two teams from each pot.

All teams are then in a new league. At the end of the eight matches, the top eight sides will qualify automatically for the round of 16, while the other teams compete in a play-off. Teams that finish 25th and below are knocked out, and they do not get entry to the Europa League either.

The new format means there is more to play for throughout the league phase, allowing clubs more opportunities to progress. Following the first season of the new format, it is expected to continue for the competition next season.

Champions League 2025 Final Overview

Two sides that have never met in a competitive match meet in perhaps the biggest one of them all: the Champions League final, in which PSG and Inter Milan battle it out for the trophy and the title of Champions of Europe.

For PSG, this is a second chance for the French outfit to get their hands on the trophy. Having never won the competition, they have only been involved in one other final of the Champions League, where they were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich back in 2020.

A side familiar to their final opponents in a final, Inter Milan, is competing in their seventh Champions League final. The Italian side last won the competition back in 2010 against Bayern Munich. This saw them complete the treble, something never before achieved by a team from Italy. They have won the Champions League three times and have lost in the final three times.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan Predictions

Two sides with no previous meetings make this fixture difficult to predict. With PSG aiming to win their first Champions League, they will be motivated coming into the match after becoming Ligue 1 champions and winning 3-0 in the French Cup Final. No French side has won the competition since Marseille beat AC Milan in the 1992-93 season.

Inter Milan is fresh off the battle for first in Serie A and will be seriously determined after losing the league by just one point. Looking to win the European crown for the fourth time, they will also be motivated to turn around the result from 2023, when they lost to Manchester City.

Our predictions for the final? We predict goals, a closely fought battle, and a struggle that may be over within 90 minutes, with extra time and penalties a high possibility.

PSG: How Did They Get Here?

Paris Saint-Germain’s route to the final of the Champions League involved mixed results in the league phase, which saw them finish 15th in the table. They had four wins, one draw, and three losses.

The knockout stage saw Luis Enrique’s side secure a 3-0 win and a 7-0 win against Stade Brestois 29, advancing 10-0 on aggregate. This was followed by a Round of 16 first leg 1-0 loss against Liverpool that would be taken to penalties after a goal in the second leg put the sides level. PSG won 4-1 to progress to the quarter-finals, where they narrowly avoided defeat against Aston Villa, advancing 5-4 on aggregate.

The semi-finals saw two victories over Arsenal across both legs, a 1-0 away win and a 2-1 win at home to progress through to the final.

Inter Milan’s Journey to the Champions League final

Inter have had a strong campaign since the start, with six wins, one loss, and one draw in the league phase. They finished in fourth position in the league table, facing Feyenoord in the round of 16.

Two wins in both legs, home and away, against Feyenoord saw the Italian side progress to the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate. They then faced Bayern Munich, where they secured a 4-3 aggregate win after a 2-1 win away and a 2-2 draw at home.

In the semi-finals, Inter faced Barcelona. Two close ties saw 13 goals scored, and an away draw set up a dramatic home second leg that Inter Milan won 4-3 to book their place in the final.

Responsible Gambling

It is important to remember that when betting online, to practice responsible gambling wherever possible. Set yourself a budget that you can afford and can stick to, and keep track of the time you are spending at any betting sites. There are also lots of responsible gambling tools available at betting sites to help, including setting deposit limits, time-limits and reminders, and self-exclusion tools. For further support and guidance regarding responsible gambling, there are various tools and helplines available, and we have included some of these below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the Champions League final 2025?

The 2025 Champions League final takes place on Saturday, 31st May. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm BST.

Does the bet365 Champions League offer require a promo code?

No promo code is required to claim the exclusive bet365 Champions League offer! Making it even easier for bettors to get started with the platform!

How to claim the bet365 Champions League offer?

Using the link above, sign up with bet365 for the first time and place a qualifying single or bet builder bet.

Who is playing in the Champions League final 2025?

The Champions League final 2025 will be contested between Paris Saint-Germain and Internazionale Milano.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.