New customers at bet365 can claim an exciting offer to get off to the best possible start at one of the country’s leading sports bookmakers. Claim up to £30 in free bets when you bet just £10 by entering the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS!

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

If you are signing up with bet365 for the first time, there is an exciting opportunity to benefit from up to £30 in free bets to use across your favourite sports!

All you have to do is click on our offer link above and register your details to create an account. Register using the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS and make a qualifying deposit between £5 and £10 to qualify to benefit from the free bets!

Once complete, go ahead and place qualifying bets to the value of your deposit and wait for these to settle. When your bets have settled, your free bets should be available in your account shortly after.

To take advantage of your free bets, simply place your bets as usual and select ‘Use Bet Credits’ in your bet slip.

Qualifying Deposit 💷

£5 Max Bet Credits

£30 Qualifying Bet

£10 Available From ⏳

03/12/2024 Claimed Within

30 Days Promo Code 🔐

CITYBONUS

How to Use the bet365 Bonus Code Promotion

For a guide on how to apply your bet365 bonus code to receive your free bets, follow these steps below.

Click the link to the bet365 welcome offer above to visit the website. Select ‘Join’ to bring up the registration page and enter all required information. Enter the bet365 bonus code CITYBONUS into the bonus code box as pictured below.

Accept the terms and conditions before confirming to join bet365. Once you have signed in to your account, make a qualifying minimum deposit of between £5 and £10. Go ahead and place your qualifying bets to the value of your deposit and wait for them to settle. Receive your free bet rewards into your account shortly after. Enjoy!

bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

When claiming your free bets from the bet365 bonus code, there are some essential terms and conditions to be aware of beforehand. We have included these below.

Available to new customers only.

Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 300% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £30* in Bet Credits.

Place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) that settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

PayPal, Paysafecard, and all other prepaid credit and debit cards, where available, cannot be used for your qualifying deposit or any subsequent withdrawal of returns from Bet Credits stakes unless we have successfully verified an accepted form of your Identity Documents and you have entered a Postal Verification Code (PVC) or we have successfully verified two accepted forms of your Identity Documents.

Must contain at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater.

Cashed Out, Instant Games, Gaming, Free Bets, void bets, In-Play bets, which are settled as a push or Fantasy Sports entries will not count.

Your Bet Credits are non-withdrawable

Bet Credits stakes are not included in any returns.

Your Bet Credits will expire 7 days after they are added to your Bet Credits balance.

Why Become a bet365 Customer?

There are many great reasons bettors should sign up with bet365, one of the country’s leading sports betting operators. We have looked at some of the platform’s top features in more detail below.

Sports Betting Markets: There is an in-depth range of sports betting markets available at bet365, ensuring bettors have access to lots of betting options across their favourite sports. Whether it is football, tennis, cricket, international tournaments and events, there is a market for almost everything at bet365.

There is an in-depth range of sports betting markets available at bet365, ensuring bettors have access to lots of betting options across their favourite sports. Whether it is football, tennis, cricket, international tournaments and events, there is a market for almost everything at bet365. Site Design: The bet365 website’s design is sleek and easy to use, suitable for both new and experienced bettors. It is modern and intuitive, with all of the latest betting features available to customers, which is just one of the many reasons bettors keep coming back.

The bet365 website’s design is sleek and easy to use, suitable for both new and experienced bettors. It is modern and intuitive, with all of the latest betting features available to customers, which is just one of the many reasons bettors keep coming back. Customer Support: The support available at bet365, if any bettors need assistance during their time at the platform, is one of the best around. A dedicated support and FAQ section is detailed and helpful for bettors to seek answers to their questions. If further information is required, there is a dedicated customer support email channel, alongside a live chat service where a friendly and knowledgeable team of staff are available to assist.

The support available at bet365, if any bettors need assistance during their time at the platform, is one of the best around. A dedicated support and FAQ section is detailed and helpful for bettors to seek answers to their questions. If further information is required, there is a dedicated customer support email channel, alongside a live chat service where a friendly and knowledgeable team of staff are available to assist. Live Streaming & In-Play Markets: Bettors can enjoy a fantastic selection of live streaming and in-play betting markets across many sports at bet365. Whether betting on live football matches, live tennis, live cricket, or live basketball, there is a strong selection of markets and top-quality live streams available.

Bettors can enjoy a fantastic selection of live streaming and in-play betting markets across many sports at bet365. Whether betting on live football matches, live tennis, live cricket, or live basketball, there is a strong selection of markets and top-quality live streams available. Competitive Odds: The odds available across sports at bet365 are some of the most competitive on the market. The odds regularly challenge other competitor betting platforms to attract and maintain bettors continually,

The odds available across sports at bet365 are some of the most competitive on the market. The odds regularly challenge other competitor betting platforms to attract and maintain bettors continually, Promotions and Bonuses: The platform has a wide range of betting offers. This includes a valuable bonus code for bet365 new sign-ups and lots for returning bettors to benefit from. This includes free bets, deposit limits, cashback, and more.

The platform has a wide range of betting offers. This includes a valuable bonus code for bet365 new sign-ups and lots for returning bettors to benefit from. This includes free bets, deposit limits, cashback, and more. Site Security & Licence: bet365 is licensed by the UKGC, ensuring its legitimacy, security, fair play, and commitment to responsible gambling. It features the latest security software to protect bettors’ information and give them peace of mind while placing bets.

bet365 is licensed by the UKGC, ensuring its legitimacy, security, fair play, and commitment to responsible gambling. It features the latest security software to protect bettors’ information and give them peace of mind while placing bets. Compatibility with Mobile: The bet365 website is fully mobile compatible, offering the same great experience on mobile as on desktop. It has been designed to adapt to changes, including screen size and orientation, while maintaining the same user experience. There is also a dedicated iOS and Android app available for download.

The bet365 website is fully mobile compatible, offering the same great experience on mobile as on desktop. It has been designed to adapt to changes, including screen size and orientation, while maintaining the same user experience. There is also a dedicated iOS and Android app available for download. Deposit and Withdrawal Options: bet365 has a whole host of payment options available to customers that are recognised and secure. Each provides fast and reliable transactions and include Visa debit cards, e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller, bank transfer, mobile payments, and more.

bet365 has a whole host of payment options available to customers that are recognised and secure. Each provides fast and reliable transactions and include Visa debit cards, e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller, bank transfer, mobile payments, and more. How It Compares To Other Sites: This is one of the country’s most well-known and widely used betting platforms due to not only its experience in the industry but also the available betting markets and options that are on offer. Its odds are competitive and frequently challenge many other top bookmakers across the country, while its promotions are valuable and continuously attract new bettors to the platform, while keeping its existing customers coming back.

Other bet365 Promotions and Bonuses

Offer: Details: bet365 Prize Matcher Free Bets, Free Spins or Golden Chips. T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Three reveals will be available each day from 17:00 local time and the game grid will reset each week. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Max prize, time limits, bet/game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. GambleAware.org bet365 Early Payout 2 Goal Early Payout for selected football markets. T&Cs: Get selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. Place a pre-match bet on the standard Full Time Result market for Soccer games from selected competitions, and get your selections settled early if the team you back goes two goals ahead with bet365. New and Eligible customers only. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. GambleAware.org bet365 10 Days of Spins Up to 200 Free Spins for New Players T&Cs: Min. £10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Select prizes of 5, 10 or 20 Free Spins; 10 selections available within 20 days, 24 hours between each selection. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. GambleAware.org

Responsible Gambling

Ensuring that you control your gambling habits is of the utmost importance when betting at any online betting site, and bet365 knows this. While betting with bet365, users can find various responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusions, time-outs, deposit limits, reality checks, and links to gambling support authorities, such as the ones listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the bet365 promo code?

The bet365 joining bonus code to claim up to £30 in free bets is CITYBONUS.

Is the bet365 bonus code offer only for new customers?

The bet365 bonus code UK is for new customers registering with the bookmaker for the very first time.

How long do withdrawals take at bet365?

Withdrawals can take up to five working days, depending on the payment method chosen.

Can I bet on bet365 on mobile?

Yes! bet365 offers a fantastic mobile betting platform and dedicated mobile app for bettors to place bets on their phone and on the go.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.