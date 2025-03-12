bet365 6 Horses Challenge – Special bet365 Cheltenham Offer 2025

bet365 6 Horses Challenge

The Cheltenham Festival is here again, and we’re all gearing up for the biggest horse racing event of the year! We’ll see 28 races run over the course of the week, including the world-famous ‘Gold Cup’ right at the end! If you’re looking for exciting Cheltenham promotions to keep your spirits high over the festival, we’ve got one that’s right up your alley at bet365, one of the most reliable sportsbooks in the country!

bet365 Special Offer for Cheltenham 2025

In 2025, bet365 is offering a special Cheltenham deal that gives you the chance to win up to £100,000 every day of the festival! You can participate entirely for free; all you need is an account.

bet365 is hosting a 6 Horses Challenge across all four days of the Cheltenham Festival, similar to a totepot. Just log into your account before the race day starts and select 6 horses to win races throughout the day. You can do this every day without making a stake and win prizes as long as two or more of your selections win!

You can grab some free spins for popular slot games at the bet365 online casino at two to three wins. With four or five wins, you’ll win cash out of a prize pool. And if you get all six correct, you’ll win a share of the £100,000 jackpot, except on Friday, when the jackpot is boosted to £250,000! For more information on the various prizes, log in and head to the game page.

How To Sign Up for bet365 for Cheltenham

If you want to get involved with this excellent limited-time offer, you’ll be pleased to know that signing up for bet365 couldn’t be easier. But to help you along, we’ve compiled a simple guide for signing up for bet365, complete with how to claim the welcome bonus and start playing the 6 Horses Challenge!

Use our link to reach the bet365 website directly. Here, you can either click ‘Play for Free’ to be taken to a sign-in page or find the welcome bonus and register with that. Enter your details when prompted to apply for a new account. This will require sensitive information like your name, date of birth, and even home address. Make your first deposit into your new account. If you’re claiming the welcome bonus, make sure you deposit more than £5 and use a debit card. Reach the 6 Horses Challenge page to play — select your six predictions and submit. Once the races have concluded, any prizes you won will be paid out.

Common T&Cs of Cheltenham Offers

All online gambling promos have terms and conditions; breaking them by accident can result in revoking your bonus or even account termination. However, we understand that reading the T&Cs can be dull, so we’ve pulled out some of the most common conditions attached to Cheltenham offers so you know the important points to understand.

Wagering Conditions — many online betting promos will come with some kind of playthrough. This is the number of times you need to wager the value of your bonus before you’re allowed to withdraw it as cash. As a general rule, bet365 bonuses don’t have much, if any, wagering attached, so you only have to use them once to turn your winnings into real cash. But we recommend double-checking.

— many online betting promos will come with some kind of playthrough. This is the number of times you need to wager the value of your bonus before you’re allowed to withdraw it as cash. As a general rule, bet365 bonuses don’t have much, if any, wagering attached, so you only have to use them once to turn your winnings into real cash. But we recommend double-checking. Payment Limitations — some betting promos will need a deposit to claim them, and you’ll have to make that with an appropriate payment method for it to count. This allows the sportsbook to ward against bonus abuse and confirm that it’s a legitimate payment without you being verified.

— some betting promos will need a deposit to claim them, and you’ll have to make that with an appropriate payment method for it to count. This allows the sportsbook to ward against bonus abuse and confirm that it’s a legitimate payment without you being verified. Expiry Limits — bonuses will eventually time out, especially event-specific ones like Cheltenham deals. You’ll need to claim the deal during the available window and then use it before your time limit runs out. If you let the deadline pass, you’ll forfeit your bonus and anything you may have won with it up to that point.

— bonuses will eventually time out, especially event-specific ones like Cheltenham deals. You’ll need to claim the deal during the available window and then use it before your time limit runs out. If you let the deadline pass, you’ll forfeit your bonus and anything you may have won with it up to that point. Use Limits — oftentimes, bonuses have limited use cases. Free spins will usually be limited to a specific game (like with the 6 Horses Challenge prizes), and free bets can be limited to events, such as Cheltenham races. So before you claim a bonus, thinking you can use it anywhere, check the T&Cs to know where your deal can be applied.

Betting Markets for Cheltenham at bet365

In the UK, bet365 is well known as a stand-out choice for horse racing bets. While this is partly thanks to the excellent coverage and bonuses, the site also has an excellent range of betting markets and options to let you bet in whatever way suits your preferences.

Here’s a closer look at the popular betting markets for Cheltenham available at bet365:

Betting Market Description Win The most basic type of bet on which horse will win. Place A bet on a horse to come in one of the top positions instead of just winning. The number of places included changes depending on how many racers are running. Each Way A combination bet is where you place a win and a place bet on the same runner to cover it for more outcomes. Forecast/Reverse forecast A bet to predict which racers will come in first and second in order. A reverse forecast adds another bet to cover the reverse outcome. Tricast A bet on which runners will place in first, second and third, in order. Combination tricasts add more orders to cover other outcomes. Doubles/Trebles The smallest types of multiple bets cover either two or three selections. All selections must win for the multiple bet to pay. Accumulator Often shortened to ‘Acca.’ A multiple bet covering four or more selections that only pays out if all selections win. Lucky 15 A combination bet that covers four selections across 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and an accumulator. Add additional selections for Lucky 31 and 63 bets. Can see returns as long as one selection wins. Yankee A type of combination bet that covers four selections across 11 bets: 6 doubles, 4 trebles and an accumulator. Will start to pay out if two selections win. Add a fifth selection to create a Canadian/Super Yankee. Tote Pools bets placed with the UK Tote. Bets are made against other bettors rather than a sportsbook and will pay out according to how much you stake and how large the pot is. Placepot A type of tote bet where you predict the first six winners on a race day. Famous for producing huge winnings on tiny stakes.

Standout Features at bet365 for Cheltenham

Many features at bet365 make it a top-class sportsbook but let’s take a closer look at the ones that will elevate your Cheltenham betting experience.

Racing Value

One of the main reasons bet365 is so good for horse racing betting is its ‘Racing Value’ guarantee. This isn’t a single promotion but rather a set of standards all racing bets get by default, whereas at other betting sites, they would be considered a privilege. These include:

Early prices on every race

Showcasts

First past the post on a win and each-way bets

No 5p rule 4 deductions

Non-runner no bet

With all of this, you can improve your baseline betting experience, which can have other bonuses added on top! This applies to all horse and greyhound racing in the UK and Ireland, so it’ll work with all of your Cheltenham bets.

Live Streaming and In-Play

Live television, namely ITV, airs most Cheltenham races throughout the festival for wider viewing across the UK. However, television airing doesn’t cover all the races, but streaming through bet365 does! As long as you have an account with bet365, you can tune into any horse racing livestream — regardless of whether you’ve made a wager — and watch it play out. Additionally, you can use the in-play betting feature to change or make additional bets while watching in response to in-the-moment performance.

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Overview

In 2025, the Cheltenham Festival will kick off on March 11th and continue through Friday. The first race of each day runs at 1:20 p.m., and the final race runs at 5:20 p.m. Each day, there is a feature race to steal the show, which usually runs at 4 p.m., but you can check the schedule below for more information.

You can watch the races on ITV daily or through your favourite sportsbook, like bet365. Some bonuses will only become active during the festival and tend to be swapped out frequently as it progresses, so we recommend staying updated with bonuses throughout the event.

Tuesday 11th March — Champion Day

13:20 — The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

14:00 — The My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

14:40 — The Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Novices’ Handicap)

Wednesday 12th March — Style Wednesday

13:20 — The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

14:00 — The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:40 — The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:00 — The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap)

17.20 — The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1)

Thursday 13th March — St. Patrick’s Thursday

13:20 — The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

14:00 — The Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

14:40 — The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Listed) (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Ryanair Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The TrustATrader Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145)

Friday 14th March — Gold Cup Day

13:20 — The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 — The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

14:40 — The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

15:20 — The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase

17:20 — Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145)

Tips for Maximising Your Cheltenham Betting at bet365

Cheltenham is an exciting time for all horse racing fans, but among the many deals, races and endless news about the event, it can be easy to make mistakes and waste parts of your bankroll. To help you, we’ve put together some basic tips to help all new bettors get more out of their 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Grab Promos for the Festival

Whether you’re a newcomer or a betting veteran, grabbing a few unique promos for the Cheltenham festival is a great idea. Whether it’s granting you extra betting funds, slapping insurance over some of your bets, or entering you into the chance to win some extra exciting jackpots, promos will consistently improve your experience. Bonuses can swap up a lot between sportsbooks, so we recommend shopping around for a site with multiple deals that appeal to you.

Learn as Much as You Can

Sports betting is well known for being an activity that can be improved the more knowledgeable you are. Making informed betting decisions will always be preferable to making bets based on your gut instincts. You don’t need to become a horse racing expert, but consulting tipsters and other expert opinions will help you better understand the event. From here, you can place your bets confident that regardless of the outcome, you placed sensible bets.

Gamble Responsibly

At the end of the day, while betting is an entertaining pastime, you need to maintain responsible gambling practices and stay within budget. There are many tools at bet365 and other sportsbooks to help you stay on track. And if you need advice, you can contact the helplines on the site.

Responsible Gambling

While the Cheltenham Festival is an exciting time of year, it’s easy to get swept up in that excitement. Going over budget is everyone’s worst nightmare, so practising responsible gambling is important to stop your good time from turning sour.

There are many responsible gambling tools available at bet365 that can help you stay on top of your habits. Here’s a closer look:

Deposit limits

Reality checks

Activity report

Time out

Self-exclusion

Helplines and self-assessment National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133 GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are free bets the only Cheltenham offer I can claim?

You’ll find many types of Cheltenham betting offers across the festival. This can include insurance deals, prize draws, boosts and the bet365 6 Horses Challenge.

Do I have to be a new customer to claim Cheltenham bonuses?

No, many Cheltenham bonuses can be claimed on older accounts. Many are new customer deals, but insurance promos, odds boosts, and games like the bet365 6 Horses Challenge are for all customers.

Can I claim bet365 Best Odds Guaranteed promos?

Yes, bet365 offers the best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races, including all the Cheltenham fixtures. Make your bet after 8 a.m. on the race day to apply the odds to your wager.

Is there a bet365 promo code for Cheltenham?

The bet365 Cheltenham offers don’t require a promo code to be claimed. Find a link from a review site or the bonus page on the bet365 sportsbook and click the offered link to apply it to your account.

