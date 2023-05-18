Best new London rooftop bars and terraces to book for summer

There’s nothing like discovering a new outdoor drinking spot. Book a table at one of these new London rooftop bars, says Adam Bloodworth

It’s been a ropey old spring so far in terms of the weather but this new spell of warmth feels like a good omen, so we’re calling it: outdoor drinking season has officially arrived. If you’re tired of booking Frank’s in Peckham, Skylight in Tobacco Dock and Radio rooftop in Covent Garden then here are a seven new rooftops and outdoor areas to try this year. Think of it as the spring clean your social calendar has needed. Thank us later.

THE CROSS

The Cross was a famous nightclub in the nineties, but now, over two decades later it has returned with a new look. Over six floors, the venue culminates with a rooftop bar with views over the redeveloped King’s Cross area. There will be Mediterranean-inspired small plates and cocktails and on the floors below, DJs spin tracks every night of the week. This’ll be a solid new spot for spotting the fashionistas and cultural movers and shakers. Our recommendation? Go in trainers so you can have a dance in comfort after you’ve had dinner. Thecrosslondon.com

OYSTER CART

The Ham Yard hotel is an enticingly plush, relatively new, addiction to Soho, but what is positively sparkling-fresh is the hotel’s new oyster cart. From mid-June it’ll be making a show of itself in the Harm Yard’s gorgeous outdoor seating area where they serve everything from afternoon tea to a lobster and avocado cocktail. So, if after three bloody marys you fancy shucking something fresh and salty, they’ll have your back. From second week in June, firmdalehotels.com; 020 364 2200

CAVO

Cavo, one of the newest London rooftop bars, near Tottenham Court Road

If you’ve wandered past the Tottenham Court Road junction with Oxford Street recently and thought, ‘by jove, there’s a lot of new stuff here, including a big outdoor space with a light installation on the celing and loads of people staring at it,” then you’ll be delighted to discover Cavo, the new rooftop bar that’s a part of that redevelopment. There are nice views, although nothing special ‘cause, you know, you’re in central London where rooftops hardly offer the panoramas you get from further out. Expect Mediterranean dishes like carpaccio of octopus and spins on classic European cocktails. Cavorestaurant.com; 020 3409 1035

CLAYS

Clays is the place you go to go virtual clay pigeon shooting, which we can confirm is a day out we never knew weneeded but it turns out we did. But as of this year, it is also a place to go for a thoroughly real, non-virtual sunbathe. The Canary Wharf terrace has been designed to make you feel like you’re in the exact opposite of a sprawling metropolis, so think lush foliage, floral tones, subtle blush green and pink shades and plenty of comfortable furniture from which you can scoff Italian-inspired food with cocktails. No, there’s no actual pigeon on the menu. No virtual one either. Clays.bar; visit website to book

VICINITY BAR

Us Londoners should all spend more time simply sitting and staring at the majestic buildings our city has around every turn, and one of those buildings is, obviously, Tower Bridge. On the south side there’s the classic French restaurant Le Pont de la Tour and now on the northern bank, Vicinity Bar will celebrate its first summer Thamesside with sharing plates and decent drinks to guzzle while snuggling by a plush fire pit. Perfection. Vicinitylondon.co.uk; 020 7206 7562

ART’OTEL’S ROOFTOP

The swimming pool at the art’otel in Battersea, which has one of London’s smartest new rooftop bars

The new Battersea Power Station development has a plush hotel, the art’otel, which has a stunning new rooftop bar and pool situation with hot-tub with views over the Power Station. The pool is only for hotel guests but we’d say booking a room one weekend is an absolutemust. Drinks can be booked up on the roof if you just fancy a lounge around without swimming. On the ground floor, the Tozi Grand Cafe has outdoor seating too, and a menu of contemporary dishes inspired by nature. Artotellondonbattersea.com; 0333 400 6154

ROYAL HORSE GUARDS

This hotel perched on the banks of the Thames has given its terrace a facelift for the summer season. Guests are immersed in nature, with floral displays covering seating and arching over heads tangling with umbrellas. Go for a drink but end up staying for dinner to properly enjoy the setting. This hotel has plenty of history, and was once used by MI6 for offices. Try the Terrace Spritz, a mix of gin, elderflower tonic, cloudy apple juice and mint. Food-wise it’s sharing plates, small plates and pizzas, and the space is available for private hire with its own barbecue if you want to go all out. Guoman.com; 0207 523 5062

