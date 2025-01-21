Belfast Harbour to welcome world’s largest cruise ships with £313m project

Icon of the Seas, which is owned by Royal Caribbean, is the largest cruise ship in the world. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Belfast Harbour has unveiled a £313m, five-year plan to help it welcome some of the world’s largest cruise ships.

The strategy, which is entitled Advance Regional Prosperity 2025-2029, has also been designed to position the hub as a key player in the development of offshore wind energy port capacity in the UK and Ireland.

A total of £208m has been allocated for port developments and improvements while a further £105m has been earmarked for the ongoing regeneration and development of the Harbour Estate and waterfront.

The plan also includes the largest single capital project ever undertaken by Belfast Harbour, a proposed £90m investment in a new deepwater quay which will be able to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise vessels and expand the port’s capacity for offshore wind turbine assembly and installation.

Belfast Harbour previously invested £53m in its D1 terminal to become the first UK port with a bespoke offshore wind facility and remains the only port on the island of Ireland with offshore wind capability.

By investing in a new deepwater berth, Belfast Harbour is aiming to build on its offshore wind business, by expanding the capacity of its current offshore facility by 2027/28 and developing a new terminal to service next generation floating turbines by 2030.

Under the plans, the offshore wind logistics facility at Belfast Harbour’s D1 terminal will again become a full-time offshore wind facility.

Cruise ships, which currently dock at the terminal six months of the year, will now be relocated to the new deepwater berth at Belfast Harbour’s D3 terminal, which will be used as a dual-purpose site from 2030.

However, Belfast Harbour admitted that the second stage of its project is dependent on it securing additional investment or third-party funding.

‘A bold vision for the continued evolution of Belfast Harbour’

Dr Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour, said: “The wind farms planned for UK and Irish waters over the next decade will be the power stations of the future.

“They are crucial to meeting the ambitious clean energy targets set out by governments in the UK and Ireland, and will contribute to increased energy security, lower costs and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels that are subject to global volatility.

“Belfast Harbour also wants to be a key contributor to meeting the UK government and NI Executive targets.

“Our £90m investment in a new deepwater quay and facilities will support the deployment of the next generation of floating offshore wind farms and allow us to meet the growing needs of offshore renewable energy developers.

“Our expertise and infrastructure, alongside NI’s existing clean energy and advanced manufacturing ecosystem, will support the development of a strong local supply chain that we believe will be viewed favourably when developers are making future investment decisions and considering construction and deployment options for their projects.”

Investment in the Harbour Estate will include the £60m development of City Quays 5, a mixed use regeneration project including office, retail, hospitality and exhibition space.

There are also plans to move forward with the City Quays 4 scheme for 325 homes, including affordable housing and to begin the process of developing an additional 3,000 houses by 2030.

Steven Agnew, director of RenewableNI, added: “Belfast Harbour is already an excellent resource for renewable energy developers.

“With a target to reach 80 per cent renewable electricity across the island it is clear we need the infrastructure to match the increased demand.

“The opportunities for new floating offshore are significant. I am delighted that Belfast Harbour has had the foresight to prepare to take the lead on facilitating the assembly and installation of this vital technology.

“Our members will be keen to work with them to ensure this new facility meets future needs.”

Belfast Harbour also expects to fully deploy ‘The Harlander’ autonomous passenger vehicle across the estate in 2029, with on-road trials due to begin later this year.

The organisation is also targeting a series of new productions at Belfast Harbour Studios aimed at delivering £200m to the economy by the end of the decade.

Dr Kerry Muldoon, manager of NI Maritime & Offshore (NIMO), said: “NIMO welcomes the launch of Belfast Harbour’s Strategy for 2025-29 which sets out a bold vision for the continued evolution of the port.

“With unequivocal commitment to development of a new deepwater quay, it demonstrates Belfast Harbour’s support for the offshore renewables and cruise sectors, both of which play a vital role in our economy.

“Delivery of this new facility is critical to the long-term success of local companies working in these sectors and can ensure that Northern Ireland plays a critical role in helping to deliver on our net zero ambitions.”