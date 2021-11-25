Beijing urges media not to overhype JPMorgan chief’s Chinese Communist Party quip

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said today he had “noted relevant reports and the sincere reflection expressed by relevant people”

Beijing authorities have asked global media not to overhype JPMogran chief Jamie Dimon’s quip about the Wall Street giant outliving the Chinese Communist Party.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday he had “noted the reports” quoting Dimon’s jibes at the organisation which has ruled the state for decades.

Lijian said he had also noted a “how the individual involved has sincerely reflected,” referring to Dimon climbing down from the comments.

“I think this is the right attitude. I hope the media involved will stop hyping up this issue,” he added. It was the first time the China acknowledged the comments.

Read more JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon dismisses Bitcoin as ‘worthless’

Dimon, 65, noted at a lunch for business leaders this week that both JPMorgan and the Chinese Communist Party were celebrating their one hundredth birthdays.

“I’d make a bet we last longer,” he said.

“I can’t say that in China. They probably are listening anyway,” he added.

Although Chinese officials have not confirmed whether they were listening to the Wall Street titan’s comments, they quickly responded.

Dimon has since apologised for making the comments.