Beer giant Budweiser signs major San Miguel deal

Budweiser has signed a deal to distribute San Miguel in the UK.

The maker of Budweiser has signed a deal to brew San Miguel in the UK.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, a subsidiary of AB InBev, has signed an agreement with Mahou San Miguel to distribute San Miguel in the UK.

The deal comes after the group started distributing Mahou in the UK in 2021. The brand will join the group’s portfolio from January 1, 2025.

The group will distribute and promote its range of world beers in the UK.

Read more UK General Election 2024: Live updates as campaign enters final stretch ahead of polling day

Alberto Rodríguez-Toquero, managing director, Mahou San Miguel, said: “Today’s announcement marks a new chapter for Mahou San Miguel in the UK, as we partner with Budweiser Brewing Group to bring the world’s most loved Spanish beer to a larger number of UK consumers.

“This agreement further extends the relationship between our two companies, the UK is an important market for San Miguel and we are confident that Budweiser Brewing Group will succeed in fulfilling our ambitious plans for the brand.”

Jason Warner, CEO Europe, AB InBev, added: “At Budweiser Brewing Group, we’re proud to sell some of the nation’s favourite beers.

“We are delighted to bring San Miguel into our portfolio of brands. Our customers can now look forward to experiencing the exceptional quality that both Mahou San Miguel and Budweiser Brewing Group are known for, as we toast to a future with more cheers.”

The news comes after the Premier League made its first major signing of the summer, confirming Guinness as its new official beer partner in a deal worth more than £40m.

Guinness saw off competition from Heineken to replace Budweiser, which opted not to renew its contract as it scaled back its sponsorships in English football.

“We are delighted to partner with Guinness, the world’s leading stout, whose team have consistently demonstrated world-class creativity, innovation and community storytelling through its marketing in sports and more broadly,” said the Premier League’s chief commercial officer Will Brass.