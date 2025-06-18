Be Brave and keep Mission and Fingal onside in the Britannia

Ralph Beckett saddles Brave Mission in the Britannia Stakes on Thursday.

THERE are some fiendishly difficult puzzles to solve this week, but perhaps none more so than the 29-runner Britannia Stakes (5.00pm).

Not only is the draw likely to play a huge part, half the field at least are totally unexposed and almost certainly well handicapped.

That said, Ralph Beckett’s BRAVE MISSION leaps off the page as one who should relish this step up in trip to a mile and looks worth supporting at 10/1 with Star Sports.

The son of Frankel won on his final start as a two-year-old at Kempton and is only one pound higher than when second over an inadequate seven furlongs on his reappearance here back in May.

Conditions should hold no fears, and he won’t lack for assistance in the saddle with the help of Juddmonte’s freshly appointed retained pilot Colin Keane.

Ralph Beckett has his string in much better form now and it is likely that this race has been the plan for some time.

Narrowing down another selection isn’t quite so easy with the likes of Fifth Column and Arabian Story all high on the shortlist.

The latter is having his first run on turf having only ever run on the all-weather, but his trainer is a master at unleashing a diamond at this meeting and he is best watched in the market.

However, the last dart goes to THE FINGAL RAVEN at 20/1 for Jamie and Saffie Osborne.

He’s not been seen since chasing home 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court at Meydan and looks likely to relish a strongly run mile on fast ground.

There is a chance he is well ahead of his current mark of just 93 and is worth chancing.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Brave Mission e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot

The Fingal Raven e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot