BBC media editor apologises for anti-monarchy comments saying he is ‘completely committed to impartiality’

BBC media editor apologised this morning for calling Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘total frauds’ in royal documentary impartiality row.

The journalist Amol Rajan said sorry for his “rude and immature” comments, after his impartiality was called into question following his controversial documentary about the royal family.

He presented the controversial two-part programme the “Princes and the Press” for the BBC, which aired last Monday.

He wrote on Twitter this morning: “In reference to very reasonable questions about some foolish commentary from a former life, I want to say I deeply regret it”.

“I wrote things that were rude and immature and I look back on them now with real embarrassment, and ask myself what I was thinking, frankly”, he said.

“I would like to say sorry for any offence they caused then or now. I’m completely committed to impartiality and hope our recent programmes can be judged on their merits.”

Despite being a vocal republican, the BBC have stood by Rajan; he has previously called the monarchy “absurd” and the late Prince Philip a “racist buffoon.

Many of his negative comments about the monarchy predate his work with the BBC, which he joined in 2016 as its first Media Editor.

A BBC spokesperson told City A.M.: “Once journalists join the BBC, they leave past views at the door. Amol is an experienced BBC journalist who reports on all of the topics he covers in an impartial way and in line with the BBC’s editorial guidelines.”