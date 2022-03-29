BBC chair questions public’s appetite for impartiality

BBC chair Richard Sharp has suggested that the public may overstate their appetite for impartial news.

As reported by the Guardian, Sharp compared public attitude to impartiality as the same way that “99% of people say they wash their hands after going to the loo”.

Speaking at a panel event organised by the Social Market Foundation thinktank, he said: “Impartial news may be too unprofitable to do properly”.

It was implied that partisan stances were preferred and this makes it difficult for the BBC to judge its audience.

“Around nine out of 10 adults say that impartial news is more important than coverage that reflects their point of view. But we also have to bear in mind, whether apocryphal or not, that 99% of people say they wash their hands after going to the loo”, he said.

It comes as questions continue over the future of the BBC licence fee, as well as the broadcasters ability to compete as streaming giants saturate the market.

Further cuts to the BBC are expected in May.