Battersea Power Station welcomes 11 million visitors in boost for retail

Battersea Power Station welcomed over 11 million visitors last year, as shoppers flocked to the once derelict building.

In December, the attraction, which opened less than two years ago, reported a 30 per cent increase in visitors year-on-year.

Over 40 new stores and dining outlets opened at the Grade II listed space last year, leading to a 52 per cent jump in overall sales.

Fashion sales leaped 33 per cent aided by the arrival of new brands such as Massimo Dutti.

Boots also opened its first concept store which was solely dedicated to beauty and skincare.

Simon Murphy, head of Battersea Power Station Development Company said: “The strong footfall over the Christmas period is further testament to the unique and constantly evolving offering at Battersea Power Station, and provides a fitting conclusion to a successful 2023.

“The unique mix of shops, bars, restaurants, leisure venues and engaging cultural activities have attracted groups of all ages, whilst the homes and offices within and around the Power Station bring a continuous buzz to the estate.”

The £9bn regeneration scheme is also home to a host of luxury flats and restaurants.

In 2024, further retail, leisure, food and beverage brands will open at the riverside neighbourhood including Mexican restaurant, El Pastor and the latest luxury health club from Third Space.