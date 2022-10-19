More than a quarter of a million people visit new Battersea Power Station in opening weekend

More than a quarter of a million people visit new Battersea Power Station in opening weekend

Over a quarter of a million people visited the new Battersea Power Station last weekend, providing a much-needed boost to the new South London hotspot.

Nearly forty years after the lights were switched off in one of London’s most defining landmarks and following an eight-year restoration project, visitors were able to enjoy the first of its shops, bars, restaurants and leisure venues.

CEO of Battersea Power Station Development Company Simon Murphy said the public response had “exceeded” expectations.

“Over 250,000 people from the local community, across London and from further afield, came to visit the newly restored Power Station at the very earliest opportunity, demonstrating the attachment people feel to this iconic landmark”.

The proof is in the pudding too. Inception opened its new bar concept, Control Room B, and sold more than 7,000 cocktails between Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Paris Baguette served 1,221 pieces of cake, smoothies proved to be the top seller at Clean Kitchen, Where The Pancakes Are flipped more than 2,500 pancakes and Poke House served 3,500 poke bowls throughout the weekend.

Further food and drinks brands are set to open soon at Battersea Power Station, including a 24,000 sq. ft Arcade Food Hall from JKS Restaurants, which will open in 2023.

A new neighbourhood bookstore, Battersea Bookshop, from specialist bookseller Stanfords, reported sales of 1,383 books during opening weekend and the Curated Makers pop-up, which hosts more than 40 local independent small businesses selling homeware, candles, clothing, artwork and more, experienced record-breaking sales on opening day.

British and international brands now open at Battersea Power Station include Mulberry, Theory, Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Aesop, Space NK, Hugo Boss, Jo Malone London, Uniqlo and Mango to name a few.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Genesis sold their first car and the Adidas ‘Empower Station’ pop up, which featured fitness classes and challenges hosted by Olympic and Paralympic athletes, instructors and industry experts, was fully booked across the weekend.