Inside £9bn Battersea Power Station renovation

It could have become a theme park in the 1990s if developers got their way. But last week the Battersea Power Station building reopened for the first time since the iconic development stopped lighting up London back in 1983.

It powered Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament, supplying one fifth of London’s electricity, but became overgrown these past decades as the building fell into disrepair. Now the crows have left, replaced by high end stores like Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Jo Malone London and L’Occitane as the Power Station has been reimagined as a major new retail and lifestyle outlet for the capital. And a popular one: more than a quarter of a million people visited on opening weekend.

Turbine Hall A, Battersea Power Station

Shopping or no shopping, it’s worth a trip for the sheer spectacle, delivered courtesy Gehry Partners and Foster + Partners. Look out for retired machinery hanging from the ceilings and dotted about the space to disrupt the typical shopping centre experience.

A lucky few will also call the Power Station home: 253 high-end apartments are contained within the complex, as well as offices, including the new Apple HQ, which is spread over 500,000 square feet. Here are the highlights if you’re heading over for a poke around.

Gawp at the design

The Battersea Power Station complex incorporates the building’s original design

Let’s face it: the Power Station isn’t going to appeal to everyone, given most of it is a big luxury shopping centre. At eye level there’s not a whole lot of difference to somewhere like Westfield, but look up and you’ll see what we’re all here for. There are marvellous tiled walls reaching towards the sky and high up window booths where humans would watch the machines move like flailing limbs. The 1930s side is the most impressive, but the contrast as you go into the 1950s half is worth experiencing as you wander. The scale is something like the Tate Modern, and it’s equally arresting to stare up at it while sipping an overpriced Starbucks.

Control Room B

Much better than an overpriced Starbucks, Control Room B is your cocktail destination. This part of the Power Station was originally at the heart of the operation, the place where London’s energy was processed. Now this space, which features original control decks and switchgear tracks, has become a swanky bar. Paying homage to the building’s history and run by the group behind the Mr Fogg’s bars, don’t miss The High Voltage, Battery Licker and Renewable Energy sups. There are also nibbles but no hot food.

Lift 109

There’s set to be a new perspective over London once the Lift 109 experience opens. The Lift zooms 109m up to the top of one of the iconic chimney towers. There’ll be an interactive exhibition before you go sky high and a viewing deck up at the top, should you wish to linger above the capital.

Events and river access

A large social space out by the river will host a new ice skating rink this Christmas. It’ll be a replacement for the Natural History Museum’s rink, which has closed after 16 years. Outdoor bars, street food vendors and an on-river viewing platform mean this area will now become a waterside destination, a bit like the South Bank but on a smaller scale.

For more information go to Battersea Power Station’s website