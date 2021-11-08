Barclays, Innocent and Ecotricty named in new 'sport for good' index

Barclays and drink maker Innocent are among five British companies to be named on the inaugural Laureus Sport for Good Index, which will be announced today.

Energy providers Octopus and Ecotricity and renewable running shoe brand Hylo Athletics are the other UK companies on the global list of brands that deliver social or ecological impact through sport.

The list is based on seven criteria, including commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance and level of investment in causes that leverage sport for good.

It was drawn up by an all-female panel of seven judges which included executives from UBS, Dove and Comic Relief USA and compiled in association with industry publication SportsPro.

“The Laureus Sport for Good Index is the first of its kind to recognise the positive work carried out by some of sport’s biggest investors across our society,” said Laureus managing director Ned Wills.

“As the world of sport and leading global brands continue to be driven by purpose, we hope the Laureus Sport for Good Index helps us build a platform for a more equitable society moving forwards.”

Retail is the biggest sector among the 29 brands on the index, with Hylo Athletics joined by fellow sportswear makers Nike, Patagonia, Columbia, Hummel, Athleta and Vaude as well as retailed Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Technology companies are the next best represented, with household names Microsoft, T-Mobile and Beko joined by Ball Corporation, Footprint, Xylem and Best Water Technology.

Innocent, which is owned by Coca-Cola but was founded and is based in the UK, Oatly, Heineken, Clif Bar and Gatorade are the food and beverage brands on the index.

Barclays is one of four from the world of banking and finance, also including Allianz, Santander and Mastercard. The energy sector also contributes four: Engie and the Renewable Energy Group as well as Octopus and Ecotricity, founded by Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince.

Japanese carmaker Nissan, which last week extended its sponsorship of City Football Group, is the only transport company in the index.

“The Laureus Sport for Good Index is an important step in recognising best practice adopted by brands who use sport to communicate,” said former Paralympic champion and Laureus Academy member Tanni Grey-Thompson.

“If we are able to persuade people and brands to start thinking and behaving differently towards the impact they have on the world, we can then hope to unite them in the fight against climate change and to address the societal issues faced – particularly by young people – in the modern day.”