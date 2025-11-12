Barcelona hint at a return to Camp Nou for Messi

Lionel Messi could be the star draw at the Camp Nou one last time with the former Barcelona player invited to return to Spain for a tribute match.

The 37-year-old is currently the man of the moment at Major League Soccer club Inter Miami FC having left Europe in 2023 after 19 seasons on the continent, 17 of which were with Barcelona.

But he visited the Camp Nou, which is currently nearing the end of a major renovation, last week and insisted that he wanted to return to the Catalan club “not just to say goodbye as a player”.

It has prompted Barcelona president Joan Laporta to confirm a player transfer for Messi would be “unrealistic” but he did say a tribute match could be staged.

Laporta told Catalunya Radio: “For me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair, I believe that is not appropriate.

“It would be right that he has the best tribute in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans.”

Messi back?

The Argentine joined Inter Miami – owned by David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas – in 2023 on a deal reportedly worth $60m a year and over $150m in total.

And last month he signed a three-year extension with the Florida team, which is currently seeing a construction project which will include a $350m stadium.

“Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city,”Jorge Mas said on signing Messi again. “We very much look forward to writing new chapters at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Together we will continue building and dreaming.”

The Camp Nou renovations will see the capacity of the arena rise from 99,000 to 105,000 with a roof and a number of digital developments expected too.

It will be completed by the end of the season.