Messi signs new Inter Miami deal with $1bn stadium project in final stages

Lionel Messi has signed a three-year deal to extend his spell in the United States with MLS club Inter Miami.

The Argentine joined Inter Miami – owned by David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas – in 2023 on a deal reportedly worth $60m a year and over $150m in total.

It also promised the footballer equity in the Major League Soccer club upon retirement, while he has separate deals with Apple for helping TV subscriptions surge.

Messi’s contract extension comes amid Inter Miami’s construction of a new $350m stadium ahead of the 2026 season.

The Florida arena will form part of the $1B Miami Freedom Park.

Owner Jorge Mas said they’re delivering on promises to build “an iconic club”.

“A club that represents the passion, hard work and dedication of all those that came before us to create a Miami built on dreams” he added.

“Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city. We very much look forward to writing new chapters at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Together we will continue building and dreaming.”

Messi signs on

Miami Freedom Park will feature a new 25,000 capacity stadium for Messi and co, while the wider project will encompass baseball fields, a 58 acre park, soccer village and a tech hub.

The MLS is currently in the middle of its Cup playoffs, with Inter Miami taking on Nashville in the best-of-three first round.

The winners will face Cincinnati or Columbus Crew in the conference semi-finals before conference finals and the MLS Cup match on 6 December.

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park,” Messi said. “Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here.”