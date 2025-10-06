Barcelona and Milan plans for overseas games get green light from Uefa

LaLiga wants to stage Barcelona v Villarreal in Miami in December

Uefa has “reluctantly” approved plans for LaLiga and Serie A to stage one-off overseas games this season, blaming Fifa for lacking a clear regulatory framework.

LaLiga has announced plans to play a match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami in December, while Serie A is moving AC Milan’s contest with Como to Perth in February.

Uefa discussed the requests from Spanish and Italian football chiefs at a meeting last month but delayed a decision pending consultation with fans groups and other stakeholders.

“That consultation confirmed the widespread lack of support that had already been raised by fans, other leagues, clubs, players and European institutions around the concept of domestic league matches being relocated abroad,” said European football’s governing body.

“However, given that the relevant Fifa regulatory framework – currently under review – is not clear and detailed enough, the Uefa Executive Committee has reluctantly taken the decision to approve, on an exceptional basis, the two requests referred to it.”

Uefa said national FAs had pledged to engage before submitting official requests. Fifa will now be required to approve or reject LaLiga and Serie A’s plans.

“League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions,” said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

“Our consultation confirmed the breadth of these concerns. I would like to thank the 55 national associations for their constructive and responsible engagement on such a sensitive issue.

“While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent.

“Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment.”

Why Barcelona and Milan want overseas games

Fifa agreed to consider a framework for domestic leagues to play games overseas after settling a lawsuit with US promoter Relevent earlier this year.

Uefa’s position is nonetheless another blow for Fifa’s legal department, which has been forced to revise its international transfer rules as a result of European court rulings.

Some leagues are keen to take games abroad in order to grow their international audience and revenues, an area in which the Premier League has left them far behind.

But the moves have faced fierce opposition from supporters’ groups and the European Union, which has called the plans “a betrayal”.