Barbeary could miss Six Nations after red in epic Bath victory over Racing 92

BATH, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Alfie Barbeary of Bath looks on during the Investec Champions Cup match between Bath Rugby and Racing 92 at Recreation Ground on January 14, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Alfie Barbeary is at risk of missing England’s Six Nations campaign after the No8 received a red card in Bath’s impressive 29-25 Investec Champions Cup victory over Racing 92.

The back-row, who is yet to play for the national team, was fortunate to only see referee Andrea Piardi show him a yellow card six minutes into the game after a high shot on Racing full-back Max Spring.

Six minutes from full-time the 23-year-old struck French scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec with a leading elbow and was given a second yellow card and his marching orders with a red card branded by the Italian official.

If Barbeary is cited for either of his yellow cards and is banned by the independent disciplinary he could miss some or all of England’s Six Nations campaign.

He is one of a number of Bath players on the radar of England coach Steve Borthwick, who names his Six Nations squad on Wednesday.

The red card marred a famous victory for Bath on the banks of the River Avon with the West Country club coming from 22-8 down against the French giants to win 29-25.

Bath confirmed their spot in April’s round of 16 with Springbok Thomas du Toit and England hopefuls Barbeary, Will Muir and Joe Cokanasiga all crossing the whitewash.

Le Garrec, Fijian Kitione Kamikamica and Englishman Henry Arundell all scored for the Parisian outfit.

“What a game of rugby,” Bath No9 Ben Spencer said after the game. “Credit to Racing who were unbelievable but we never gave up and stuck at it until the end.

“We executed the game plan really well in the second half.

“The fans deserve it because they have stuck with us through thick and thin.”

The win means Bath join Harlequins and Toulouse in the round of 16 with the trio unable to be caught in Pool 2.

Racing, Cardiff and Ulster will be looking to secure the final qualifying spot next week.