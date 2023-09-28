Bank of England lays out another round of changes to Solvency II to free up capital

The Bank of England’s overhaul of the Solvency II rules is intended to unlock capital from insurers’ balance sheets

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has set out another round of reforms to the Solvency II regime in an attempt to unlock a wave of investment in the UK economy.

The proposals relate to the matching adjustment, which determines the assets which insurers are required to hold against long-term liabilities.

The matching adjustment allows insurers to recognise as upfront capital a proportion of the return they are confident of making on the assets held against long-term liabilities.

Read more PRA hits back at claims it has been ‘captured’ by insurance sector

By enabling greater flexibility over which assets can be included in a matching adjustment portfolio, insurance firms will be able to free up funds to invest in other long-term assets in the UK.

In theory it should also mean that insurance firms are incentivised to closely match their asset and liability cash flows, reducing risk.

Sam Woods, chief executive of the PRA, which is run by the Bank of England, said: “These proposals aim to promote policyholder protection while enabling the annuity sector to meet its commitments to the Government to increase investment in the UK economy.”

The PRA is proposing to allow greater flexibility in what can be included in the matching adjustment portfolio. Senior managers will also be given greater responsibility in assuring regulators that they are confident in the expected cash flow coming from assets in the portfolio.

The consultation for the matching adjustment reforms closes on 5 January with the reforms expected to be finalised and implemented by the middle of next year.

The UK government set out its plans for a post-Brexit overhaul of the EU’s Solvency II rules in November last year, with a view to unlocking billions in capital from insurance company balance sheets.

The crux of the new regime will be introducing greater flexibility for insurers and allowing cash to flow into illiquid assets like infrastructure.

In June, the PRA made its most significant step toward the new regime so far when it published a set of proposals to streamline a number of areas within the Solvency II regime and widen the scope for flexibility in investment decisions.