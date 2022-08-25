Bank Holiday weekend: Motorists urged to plan ahead as 12.5m trips expected

Motorists were urged to plan ahead as 12.5m trips planned. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Bank Holiday weekend traffic warnings have been issued with motorists urged to plan ahead as 12.5 million trips are set to take place.

According to figures published today by the RAC, Friday will be the be the busiest day, with 4.3 million trips planned, followed by Saturday’s 2.3 million and then Sunday and Monday’s 1.3m each.

Traffic jams over the Bank Holiday weekend, data from transport analytics firm INRIX showed, will focus mainly on the M25 between Bromley and Dartford as well as on the A303 westbound.

Motorists will also need to expect bottlenecks on the M60 clockwise and between J7 and J18 for the M62 over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“We’re expecting busy roads to continue throughout this bank holiday weekend, especially to major holiday destinations with people eager to enjoy some time away before the new school terms begin in England and Wales,” said Rod Dennis, RAC breakdown spokesperson.

“The south east and south west of England look as though they may bear the brunt of the traffic, with the message to drivers travelling through these regions clear – head off early in the morning or be prepared to sit in traffic.”