Baaeed to bow out in style on his final racecourse start

Baaeed is aiming to cap a spectacular race career with an eleventh straight win

RACEGOERS at Ascot on Saturday will get a chance to say goodbye to the remarkable BAAEED as he has his final race in the Champion Stakes (4.00pm).

The world’s highest-rated horse on turf is the headline act ready to light up the 12th edition of QIPCO British Champions Day.

William Haggas’ unbeaten Sea The Stars colt is among 16 Group One winners who will be in action across six races all covered by the World Pool meaning more huge global pools to get stuck into.

Baaeed is a perfect 10 from 10 and, in all likelihood, he will make that 11 come Saturday teatime.

Comfortably his biggest rival on form is Charlie Appleby’s ADAYAR, last year’s Epsom Derby winner.

The son of Frankel could only manage fifth in this race 12 months ago, but in fairness that came just two weeks after a fine fourth in the Arc.

Appleby wasn’t happy with him earlier in the season and has given him plenty of time to come right.

He won easily on his reappearance at Doncaster last month and looks the safest Quinella play on the card combined with the favourite.

Only two fillies in 34 years have beaten the colts in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.20pm), the richest mile race in Europe.

However, John Gosden is never afraid to take on the boys in the autumn and now has the hot favourite in INSPIRAL, last season’s champion juvenile filly.

A winner of six of her seven races, three of them at Group One level, Inspiral was not ready for any of the Guineas.

She made her belated return in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and produced an explosive performance, leaving her rivals chasing shadows up the straight.

Consequently, she was beaten at short odds in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting but put that reverse behind her when putting the colts to the sword in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

She impressed in her last piece of work at Newmarket and stable confidence has grown following this week’s rain.

On paper her biggest rival looks to be Modern Games, while the likes of The Revenant and Jadoomi are greatly respected.

However, one that could outrun odds of 22/1 in places is CHECKANDCHALLENGE who sneaks in here under the radar.

I’m happy to take a chance on him from both a win and place perspective and wouldn’t put anyone off including him in a Quinella with the favourite.

The final race on the card is the Balmoral Handicap (4.40pm) which looks as competitive as ever, but I’ll definitely be investing into the World Pool where there may be some nice dividends floating about.

There is a chance the ground may be pretty chewed up come the finale, so I’ll be looking to be with those with proven soft ground form and stamina.

MIGRATION looks just the type and hasn’t run since going down by only a neck in the Spring Cup at Newbury in April.

David Menuisier’s mud-loving six-year-old will appreciate the soft conditions and he stays further than this.

Veteran STORMY ANTARCTIC runs in his very first handicap at the age of nine.

His third behind Royal Champion in a Listed race over 10 furlongs at Ayr last month was a promising performance and he has always been suited by soft ground.

BLUE FOR YOU is another who will appreciate the trip and he’s at his best in strongly run races on a straight course.

POINTERS

Checkandchallenge win and place 3.20pm Ascot

Inspiral and Checkandchallenge 3.20pm Ascot

(World Pool Quinella)

Baaeed and Adayar 4.00pm Ascot

(World Pool Quinella)

Migration win and place 4.40pm Ascot

Stormy Antarctic win and place 4.40pm Ascot

Blue For You, Migration and Stormy Antarctic 4.40pm Ascot

(World Pool Quinella)