BA owner IAG expects £1bn profit due to strong passenger revenue

IAG expects its pre-exceptional operating profit for the third quarter to be around €1.2bn (£1bn) after better than expected trading.

The airline consortium said strong passenger revenue drew profits while forward bookings remained at expected levels, showing no signs of slowing down.

Shares went up 8.67 per cent following the announcement.

The results come on the heels of the carrier posting a €293m (£245m) operating profit for the period between April and June and are aligned with recent comments made by chief executive Louis Gallego.

The chief executive said last month all of IAG subsidiaries – including BA, Aer Lingus and Iberia – would post profit this year.

“We foresee all the airlines of the group to make profits again this year,” he told journalists late last month.