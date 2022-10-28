British Airways owner IAG’s profits soar as leisure demand booms

British Airways owner IAG is back in the black with a profit after tax of €853m, as leisure revenue has recovered to pre-pandemic glory.

The London-listed firm swung into profit in its third quarter results, after posting a 2021 loss of €574m.

IAG’s overall passenger capacity plans are for around 87 per cent of 2019 capacity for the fourth quarter and around 78 per cent for the full year.

Luis Gallego, IAG chief executive officer, said: “All our airlines were significantly profitable and we are continuing to see strong passenger demand, while capacity and load factors recover.”