BA disruption continues as carrier forced to cancel some short-haul flights

BA said this morning the weekend’s disruption still lingers on.

British Airways (BA) today continues to experience disruption on short-haul flights departing from Heathrow, despite managing to fix yesterday’s IT issues.

“While we have resolved the systems issues we’ve been experiencing and expect to run the vast majority of our flights on Sunday February 27, we have regrettably had to cancel a small number of short-haul services due to the impact of the disruption this weekend with some of our crews and aircraft now out of position,” the airline said in a statement.

“Heathrow Terminal 5 is extremely busy and we’re asking customers travelling from the airport today not to turn up for their flights more than three hours before their departure time.”

Whilst we've resolved the systems issues, @HeathrowAirport T5 is very busy today. If you are travelling, do not turn up more than 3 hours before your flight. If we've been in touch to say your flight has been cancelled or you’re awaiting baggage, please do not go to the airport — British Airways (@British_Airways) February 27, 2022

Due to an IT failure that affected its website, app and airport operations BA was forced to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow until midday, City A.M. reported.

“We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday,” the carrier said, while adding it had not been victim of a Russian cyberattack, as believed by many outraged travellers.