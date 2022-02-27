France, Germany and Nordic countries close airspace to Russian planes

Germany and the Nordic countries have blocked their airspace to Russian air traffic. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

France, Germany and the Nordic countries – Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland – are joining the growing list of countries who closed their airspace to Russian aviation following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on,” tweeted French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari. “To the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe responds with total unity.”

France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on. To the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe responds with total unity. — Jean-Baptiste Djebbari (@Djebbari_JB) February 27, 2022

Djebbari’s words echoed those of ministers from different EU countries, including Swedish EU minister Hans Dahlgren, who said it was “absolutely necessary to proceed with further touch measures to isolate Russia.”

The countries are the latest to agree to the ban after several others – including the UK, Poland and Czech Republic – implemented similar measures.

Despite the heavy economic ties with Russia, Germany decided to close its airspace to Russia for three months, starting from today at 2pm.

“After more than 75 years of peace, we are now at war again in Europe. Putin will go down in human history as a warmonger and aggressor.” said German transport minister Volker Wissing.

“As the federal government, we will stand by Ukraine and do everything we can to help people who are experiencing such suffering.”

As more countries are expected to set out limitations, a EU-wide ban could be part of a newest round of sanctions that will be discussed later today by the bloc’s foreign ministers.

“At today’s meeting of EU ministers of foreign affairs we will push for an EU-wide ban,” tweeted Danish foreign affairs minister Jeppe Kofod. “Russia’s unprovoked, despicable attack on Ukraine must be met with strongest possible international sanctions and condemnation.”

Denmark will be closing its airspace for Russian aircraft



At today’s meeting of EU ministers of foreign affairs we will push for an EU-wide ban#Russia’s unprovoked, despicable attack on #Ukraine must be met with strongest possible international sanctions & condemnation#dkpol pic.twitter.com/GJo0CphqGx — Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) February 27, 2022