Aeroflot cancels all international flights except for Minsk as sanctions continue to bite

Aeroflot was instructed to halt all international flights.

Russian carrier Aeroflot has suspended all international flights except for Minsk after a growing number of countries imposed restrictions following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Rosaviatsiya, Moscow’s federal air transport agency, recommended airlines to cut down on the number of international flights because they could see their leased aircraft detained, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The country’s aviation industry was badly hit by countries’ decision to close its airspace to Russian aircraft, especially in terms of aircraft leasing, City A.M. has reported.

AerCap, the world’s largest aviation leasing company, said last week it would comply with the EU ban and ceased to all deals with Russian airlines – amounting to 5 per cent of the company’s total fleet – while BOC Aviation said most of its deals would be slashed by 28 March.