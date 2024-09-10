Aussies in town as England white-ball team looks for rebuild

It seems like we’ve only just stopped talking about English cricket and indeed we had – the Test series finished less than 48 hours ago – but it’s already back on the agenda today as the white-ball side get set to face Australia across T20 and ODI series.

Marcus Trescothick is standing in as coach until Test supremo Brendon McCullum expands his role to the two white-ball formats from January, so this series against the Green and Golds could be key to determining who stays in the mix.

With eight white-ball matches incoming across the next month, here are three things to watch out for.

Seasoned Salt

White-ball captain Jos Buttler is out of the series with a hamstring injury, meaning Phil Salt will step up as captain.

The Welshman, who plays for Lancashire, made his T20 debut against the West Indies in 2022 and was part of the 20-over side who faced India in June at the T20 World Cup.

The explosive opener has risen in popularity among the England faithful and is seen as a long-term option at the top of the order despite already being 28.

He will also become the first Welsh-born cricketer to lead an international England side on Welsh soil when he takes on the Aussies in Cardiff on Friday.

England last chance saloon

Who is in and who is out of favour with McCullum? Trescothick will be interim white-ball head coach until 2025 but the incoming McCullum is bound to be looking at the side this month.

When he was confirmed as white-ball coach McCullum insisted he was keen on working with captain Buttler, but whether the off-form Manchester Originals star is backed remains to be seen.

Elsewhere there are a number of senior players in the squad who are heading towards the twilight of their careers. Will the coaching team hand them early pensions like the Test set-up did with James Anderson? Or will they let them come to their own honourable conclusion, as was the case with Moeen Ali last week?

England underperformed at the T20 World Cup earlier this year and last year they flopped when defending their ODI World Cup, so all eyes are on whether the side have made drastic improvements.

Hybrid Hysteria

The final and potentially deciding match of the ODI series will take place at Gloucestershire’s Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

But the choice of ground is controversial, with umpires forced to call off a County Championship match in the South West due to a poor – hybrid – pitch.

To counteract the claims that their surface isn’t up to hosting internationals, Gloucestershire will next week host a “hybrid pitch walkthrough”.

Peter Matthews, chair at Gloucestershire Cricket, said: “Like many of us, I have little understanding of the mechanics of a hybrid pitch and think it is an excellent idea from the operations and ground staff team to provide some insight. I will be there and look forward to seeing those of you who are able to come along too.”

Let’s hope it doesn’t come down to a controversial finish.

England T20 schedule

1st IT20: v Australia, Wednesday 11 September 2024, Utilita Bowl (6.30pm start)

2nd IT20: v Australia, Friday 13 September 2024, Sophia Gardens (6.30pm start)

3rd IT20: v Australia, Sunday15 September 2024, Emirates Old Trafford (2.30pm start)

England ODI schedule