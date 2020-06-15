Astrazeneca has committed to supply Europe with 400m doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine before the end of 2020.

The drugmaker has partnered with the University of Oxford to develop the possible Covid-19 vaccine, and will begin delivering it to Europe after reaching an agreement with Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA).

The IVA has said it hopes to make the potential vaccine available to other European countries that want to take part in the initiative. The IVA is spearheaded by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

“This agreement will ensure that hundreds of millions of Europeans have access to Oxford University’s vaccine following approval,” Pascal Soriot, chief executive of Astrazeneca, said.

“With our European supply chain due to begin production soon, we hope to make the vaccine available widely and rapidly. I would like to thank the governments of Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands for their commitment and swift response.”

Astrazeneca has also made deals with the UK, the US and vaccine alliances to supply 700m doses. And it will also distribute 1bn doses of the possible vaccine to low and middle-income countries via the Serum INstitute of India.

Astrazeneca said it is doing so for no profit during the pandemic, and is hoping to further expand its manufacturing capacity.

Soriot has said he is “very confident” the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford researchers will prove successful in a trial.

In late May, he told the BBC: “The question will be whether it actually completely clears the virus or stops people from being sick.”

Astrazeneca has an order of 100m doses of its coronavirus vaccine for the UK, and Soriot has committed to begin delivery in September.

The government has given the University of Oxford £65.5m towards the development of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, Glaxosmithkline hopes to produce 1bn vaccine booster shots next year.