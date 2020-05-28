GSK plans to make 1bn coronavirus vaccine booster shots

Drug giant Glaxosmithkline (GSK) today announced that it would aim to produce 1bn vaccine booster shots next year in a bid to improve the efficacy of potential new coronavirus treatments.

These booster shots, which are called adjuvants, are a key part of vaccine development as they help patients develop a longer lasting immunity to disease.

The move will enable governments around the world to scale up production of the vaccines themselves.

GSK said that the boosters could be a key component of up to seven potential treatments, including a vaccine it is developing with French pharma firm Sanofi.

The firm, which did not say how much the programme would cost, said production would take place in Europe and North America.

“We believe that more than one vaccine will be needed to address this global pandemic and we are working with partners around the world to do so,” said GSK global vaccines president Roger Connor.

The announcement comes as the race to find a vaccine for the new disease hots up, with over 80 initiatives now underway to develop a treatment.

Earlier this week US giant Merck threw itself into the challenge, announcing that it was working on two vaccines and another potential treatment for the disease.

Meanwhile, GSK’s biggest rival in the UK Astrazeneca has signed an agreement with the government to manufacturer 1bn doses of Oxford University’s potential cure.

The firm has said it will be ready to supply the vaccine from September.

A vaccine is widely considered the best option in controlling the novel coronavirus disease, but scientists have warned that there is a chance it may only be partially effective at best.

