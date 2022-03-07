Aston Martin presses EV accelerator with Britishvolt partnership

Aston Martin has announced a partnership with EV battery maker Britishvolt.

Deluxe car maker Aston Martin has pressed the electric vehicle (EV) accelerator, announcing today a partnership with UK battery technology firm Britishvolt.

The partnership is expected to help the car maker launch its first fully electric vehicle in 2025.

A joint team from both companies will be tasked to design, develop and industrialise batteries, working to increase capability of cylindrical high performance cells to use in Aston Martin EVs.

“For a prestigious marque such as Aston Martin, staying true to its world-renowned brand of ultra-luxury, high-performance vehicles, whilst transitioning to electrification, means insisting on customised, sustainable battery cell technology that pushes the boundaries of performance,” said Orral Nadjari, Britishvolt’s chief executive.

“We are excited about the prospect of an all-electric Aston Martin powered by Britishvolt’s low carbon, sustainable battery cells. Collaboration like this is the only way forward for a successful energy transition.”

Aston Martin said the collaboration with Britishvolt will be additional to ongoing deals with Mercedes, which already provides James Bond’s car brand with powertrains.

“Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification option,” added Aston Martin’s boss Tobias Moers.

“Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.”

The announcement comes amid a flourishing period for the car maker. Aston Martin drove significant progress in the past year, reporting an 82 per cent increase in wholesale operations, City A.M. reported.

In the 12 months ended 31 December, revenue grew to £1.1bn because of soaring demand and increased ‘brand desirability’.