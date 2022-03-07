Soaring oil prices create panic among most UK drivers

According to data, 89 per cent of UK car owners are worried about not being able to fill up their cars. (Photo/Getty images)

Soaring oil prices continue to create panic among UK drivers, as growing numbers continue to be concerned about filling up their tanks.

As a result of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and consequences on oil prices as well as because of soaring inflation, UK petrol prices have risen last week to £1.55 per litre for diesel and £1.52 for unleaded, meaning filling up a family car would cost over £85.

According to data released today by insurance provider service Autoinsurance.com, 89 per cent of British car owners are at some level concerned about affording petrol, while 39 per cent said they were driving less and taking shorter trips to counter rising prices at forecourts.

Across Europe and the US, 36 per cent of drivers said they are “moderately” or “extremely”, while 21 per cent said they had traded driving for walking or bike riding.

“With spring around the corner and more people taking to the roads as the weather gets warmer, it’s safe to say that drivers should brace for even higher prices in the months to come.”

Following the news that Brent crude hits $130 a barrel, UK drivers called on their MPs to lobby with Chancellor Rishi Sunak for an urgent cut in Fuel Duty of at least 5p per litre, said the FairFuelUK campaign today.

“It really is time, the government recognise that reducing the cost of living, should be their prime focus,” said campaigners in a letter to MPs.

“Cutting Fuel Duty by at least 5p per litre, before pump prices become increasingly more un-affordable and even more debilitating for your constituents, it is the morally and fiscally, right thing to do.”