Petrol prices spike to record £1.55 as oil markets rally amid supply shortage fears

Petrol prices have set a new record in October, with the cost of unleaded rising faster than any month since 2000.

Petrol prices have broken records for the second time this week as fears escalate of supply shortages across global oil markets – following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Average prices at UK forecourts soaring to 151.67p for unleaded petrol and 155.23p for diesel, according to the latest gloomy data from RAC Fuel Watch.

Russia exports around eight per cent of the world’s oil supplies.

While the West has so far avoided energy specific sanctions, the conflict has driven concerns in already tight markets.

The elevated petrol prices add further pressure to consumers amid an intensifying cost of living crisis with household energy bills set to rise to nearly £2,000 per year from April, while shop price inflation rose 1.8 per cent last month.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams told City A.M.: “The sudden $10 jump in the oil price on Tuesday to $113 a barrel is likely to take the average price of petrol towards 155p a litre and diesel to 160p, particularly as it’s looking like this price isn’t just a market blip caused by the US and allies deciding to dip into the strategic oil reserve. If oil does stay at this level, the journey to an average unleaded price of 155p may be far too quick.”

Unleaded 151.67p Super Unleaded 163.54 Diesel 155.23 LPG 83.03 Average prices per litre for UK petrol and diesel (Source: RAC)