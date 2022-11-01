Soaring energy bills putting off 70 per cent of drivers from getting an EV

Electric vehicle on charge

Energy bill hikes are putting potential drivers of electrical vehicles off, as the AA’s president warns it will hamper progress to cleaner driving.

More than 70 per cent of drivers considering switching to a zero-emissions vehicle have been deterred by switching to an EV due to soaring costs of electricity.

An AA poll of more than 13,000 drivers by Yonder, showed more than 60 per cent thought a good reason to get an EV was to help the environment, with the second-highest favour being lower fuel costs, at 54 per cent.

Figures show a tenth viewed the hike in electricity prices as a main reason for being put off switching, while more than 60 per cent are now uncertain about making the switch.

The AA’s figures also suggest almost a quarter are making the consideration on with a longer-term view, and aren’t deterred, with the driving group saying many of those who are in limbo, may come round when energy prices settle.

Edmund King, the group’s president, who addresses Highways UK’s conference today, will tell attendees that despite there being: “almost half a million full EVs on the roads in the UK with more models coming to market each month.. the cost of living and higher electricity costs are deterring almost three quarters of drivers from making the switch now.”

“For some drivers it is a big psychological and practical leap from tried and trusted petrol or diesel cars to full electric models. However, after making that leap drivers will not go back, and the switch ultimately will lead to lower running costs and less damage to the environment.”

“The AA is here to help drivers make that switch from learning to drive in EVs, through fixing, repairing, leasing, and servicing EVs.”

The driving champions also warned that while millions are still sceptical about EVs due to the cost of electricity, the price of petrol and diesel has also been rising steadily, and is unlikely to fall substantially.