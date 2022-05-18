Fuel hikes leave UK drivers with £700 less in their pockets

UK motorists will have £700 less in their pockets because of hiking fuel prices.

Fuel prices spiking to record levels will leave UK drivers with £700 less per year, according to used car buying service ChooseMyCar.com.

Figures revealed that the cost of filling up has increased by £25 per tank, resulting in a yearly range of between £525 and £700 for a car with an average mileage of 13,000 miles per year.

“The cost of living is already so high, but fuel prices are absolutely staggering,” commented ChooseMyCar.com’s founder Nick Zapolski.

“Our recent studies show that the impact on Brit drivers of fuel costs is already severe. How much more can people afford to pay?”

RAC reported today that petrol prices have spike to 167.64p per litre, with diesel soaring to 180.88, 0.5 per cent more compared with the weekend record of 179.9p.

This means a full 55-litre tank of petrol now costs £92.20 for petrol and £99.50 for diesel, City A.M. reported.

According to motorist group AA, Brits should fill up their tanks at supermarkets as they are cheaper than oil companies.