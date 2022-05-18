Supermarkets cheapest place to go for petrol, says AA

Motorists looking for minimise the pain of record petrol prices should top-up their tanks at supermarkets, reveals motoring group AA.

Its latest data reveals the Big Four supermarkets were offering petrol at lower rates than six oil company brands.

The Big Four includes Asda, Tesco, Sainsburys and Morrisons.

The AA revealed petrol prices were, on average, 4.7p per litre cheaper for petrol and 4.6p per litre cheaper for diesel at supermarkets, according to the AA’s Fuel Price Report for May.

Looking at the 10 leading fuel retailer brands, the Big Four supermarkets averaged 162.98p for a litre of petrol while six oil company brands averaged 167.63p – a difference of 4.65p a litre.

With diesel, the superstores averaged 176.84p a litre while their oil company rivals averaged 181.40p – a difference of 4.56p a litre.

For a family car with a typical 55-litre tank, filling up at a supermarket averages around £2.50 cheaper.

There was also significant geographical variation in prices, with vehicle users experiencing a ‘postcode lottery’ in prices.

The AA revealed there has been an up to 8p per litre difference across towns in the UK, with prices in the south also 1.5p higher than in the North.

Meanwhile, diesel and petrol prices climbed to new records yesterday.

RAC Fuel Watch revealed average petrol prices had spiked to 167.64p per litre, while diesel had soared to 180.88p per litre – rising from last weekend’s record of 179.9p.

This means a full 55-litre tank of petrol now costs £92.20 for petrol and £99.50 for diesel.