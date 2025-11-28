Ashes: England cricket fans spend big to get over first Test defeat

England fans have carried spending in defeat (Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire)

England’s travelling cricket fans splashed the cash in the aftermath of defeat in the first Ashes Test but locals tightened their belts despite Australia’s win, data shows.

The Barmy Army spent 59 per cent more in the days immediately after the match, which ended inside two days in Perth, figures shared by Revolut with City AM show.

English fans’ spending on match-day categories such as bars, restaurants and merchandise dropped sharply after the defeat, but that was more than balanced out by an increased outlay on fast food (+43 per cent), groceries (+48 per cent) and transport (+221 per cent) as they used their unexpected down time to explore beyond city centre.

Despite having an emphatic win to celebrate, Australians in Perth spent nine per cent less after the match concluded, with expenditure in bars, cafes and restaurants halving.

“The Ashes is always one of the most anticipated moments in the cricketing calendar for the English and Australians alike, and the spending uplift we’ve witnessed in Perth definitely reflects that, despite an earlier than expected finish to the first Test,” said Fiona Davies, Head of Growth for UK, Ireland and Nordics at Revolut.

“Fans of both teams delivered a clear boost across hospitality, hotels, and retail – and even when the Test ended early, many English punters carried on exploring and enjoying the city. The second Test will be a good show of whether that momentum holds – and which fans drive the bigger boost.”

England fans up merch spend by 2,000 per cent

England fans who have travelled Down Under to watch the Ashes showed few signs of holding back during the short-lived Test, which saw 19 wickets fall on the first day alone.

Their spending during the two days of play was up 164 per cent on the previous week, with outgoings on merchandise up by more than 2,000 per cent.

During the Test the Barmy Army shelled out over 400 per cent more on drinking, while spending on meals was up 550 per cent, according to Revolut.

Aussies spent only 19 per cent more overall during the Test than before it, and that outlay immediately dropped off again post-match.

This Ashes series is expected to generate £250m for the Australian economy, much of it driven by thirsty English tourists.

But the quick conclusion to the opening match of the series was a blow to Cricket Australia’s coffers, with an estimated £1.5m in lost ticket revenue.

The second Test in Brisbane is due to begin on Thursday.