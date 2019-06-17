Monday 17 June 2019 7:32 pm
Tags: Ad blockers
New ASA rules on gender stereotyping are just the tip of the iceberg
Share
Last Friday, new Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) rules came into force. The aim is to ban companies from including harmful gender stereotypes in advertising that the ASA says could cause serious or widespread offence, and in doing so restrict the choices, aspirations, and opportunities of children and young people, as well as adults. While every business that advertises needs to conform to these rules or risk a ban on their advertising, they are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to addressing negative stereotypes. Our research shows that there is not only an ethical imperative but a business imperative behind more progressive, less stereotypical ads. For example, data from BrandZ shows that brands which are gender balanced or even slightly “female-skewed” outperform brands that are skewed more towards men – with $1bn in brand value being “left on the table” by brands that focus more on men.
The good news is that there are a number of industry initiatives underway to address this. Forward-looking businesses, including Unilever, Diageo, and P&G, have come together to change industry practice, forming the Unstereotype Alliance to collectively enact more progressive advertising.
This is more than just a challenge of men versus women, as 76 per cent of female and 71 per cent of male consumers believe that the way they are portrayed in advertising is completely out of touch with reality.
City A.M.'s opinion pages are a place for thought-provoking views and debate. These views are not necessarily shared by City A.M.
Share
Tags: Ad blockers