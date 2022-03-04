As the world sees enormous price increases, Bitcoin’s use case deserves more attention

The week in review

With Jason Deane

It would be very easy for me to let this week’s summary slip into an emotional geo-political rant about a growing humanitarian crisis but, as my editor will no doubt remind me, this is not the forum to do that.

Putin now has a war on two fronts. One fought with guns and bombs, and one fought with dollar bills and treasury bonds. After a week it’s fair to say that neither is going as he planned, despite his protestations.

As my friend and colleague Mati Greenspan pointed out in his newsletter this week, this is only one of several wars going on in the world right now. Not only that, pretty much every country on the planet has some history of engaging in war on some extremely shaky pretext, so Putin must have been surprised at the extent and speed with which the world rallied against him.

There is no question the Russian economy will be financially devastated by as much as Ukraine’s infrastructure will be physically devastated. In both cases, it will take years, if not decades, to rebuild. In Russia’s case, unless there is a step-change in regime, it may never reach the same level of economic strength again in our lifetimes.

Understanding what impact this will have on ordinary Russians was something I was keen to explore, so just after this invasion started I interviewed Russian citizen and businessman Max Maternitski via Zoom on what the “on the ground” impact was and what it meant for Bitcoin going forward. Put it this way, I learned a lot.

The rest of the world is already seeing enormous price increases in energy, oil, petrol, wheat, sunflower oils, some metals and a whole bunch of other commodities, but this is nothing compared to what’s coming. Inflationary pressures will be off the scale.

Bitcoin’s use case has once again been brought to the forefront and has been discussed, although not entirely accurately, on the BBC during war coverage. Not only are there concerns that Putin might use it to evade sanctions (this is not as straightforward as it seems) but it’s clear that cryptocurrency is a powerful weapon to help aid reach the people of Ukraine directly.

Even as the war rages, more territories have announced the acceptance of Bitcoin, some have gone the other way and some can’t make up their minds. Just last week I reported that the EU was looking to ban ‘proof of work’ cryptocurrencies, and this week, that idea has been abandoned.

So where is Bitcoin currently legal or illegal and what is the trend? I wondered myself so I spent some time researching and writing this article earlier this week.

Despite the madness in the world, try and have a good weekend and remember to make time for your loved ones.

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.828 trillion, down from $1.908 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 32022, at a price of $42,451.79, down from $43,924.12 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $44,021.58 and the daily low was $41,914.75.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $48,561.17. In 2020, it closed at $8,755.25.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing was $785.2 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.314 trillion and Tesla is $867.41 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $26.779 billion, down from $28.299 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 65.02%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 33, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.79. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 52.63. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Texas should be ground zero for the Bitcoin and crypto industry worldwide.” US senator Ted Cruz

What they said yesterday

Greener than gold…

Bitcoin miner Genesis Digital is launching a new mining center in Sweden that it says will be 100% powered by clean energy.

By @Aoyon_Ahttps://t.co/bCaqguuxho — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) March 3, 2022

Jack says it best…

#Bitcoin is a cultural phenomenon.



A unifying force, transcending borders, race, gender, religion, politics, and war.



In a world of confusion, division, and evil acts with malicious intent, #Bitcoin is proving to be a gravitational force uniting our species.#Bitcoin is hope. — Jack Mallers (@jackmallers) March 3, 2022

Yodel-Ay-Hee-Hoo!

BREAKING: Switzerland's City of Lugano will make #bitcoin legal tender 🇨🇭 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 3, 2022

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

