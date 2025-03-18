As EY plots senior partner layoffs, what is next for KPMG, Deloitte and PwC?

Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC were four of the seven most popular consultancies for government spending

Redundancy headlines have plagued the Big Four giants over the last two years, but now it has escalated to the senior partners. So, what is happening at the gems of the consultancy sector?

Revelations of dozens of senior partners being laid off at EY came out in The Sunday Times, the most significant redundancy plan in decades.

EY currently has 894 equity partners and 757 non-equity partners, but the paper revealed that 10 partners had contacted rival firms in recent weeks seeking work.

In addition to those facing the chopping block, some equity partners will have their positions converted into non-equity partners.

This came on the toes of news that PwC made record cuts to its partner ranks while also pausing its tech apprenticeship scheme to protect partner profits.

It is no secret that the Big Four firms have a profitability problem.

EY reported last October that its UK net revenue grew by a single-digit percentage over 2024, but fee income remained flat due to a reduction in significant cross-border transactions.

Deloitte UK’s revenue increased slightly by over two per cent, but its profit stalled. PwC UK reported single-digit growth in revenue, but this came against the backdrop of the group’s profit and partner pay dropping again.

In January, KPMG UK revealed it recorded double-digit growth in profit before tax over 2024, but its revenue only increased by one per cent.

James O’Dowd, managing partner at Patrick Morgan, told City AM that “after years of aggressive post-pandemic hiring, [Big Four firms] are now cutting jobs to protect partner profits and rebalance bloated teams.”

He noted that the consulting boom that followed the pandemic has slowed, and these firms now need to correct that over-hiring strategy.

Fiona Czerniawska, CEO of Source Global Research, explained to City AM the “relentless pace slowed, partly due to the unfavourable macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop.”

She added that the “firms have since found themselves with too many and too expensive people”.

In addition, these firms have focused on considerable investments in technology, including AI. Czerniawska noted the aim is “firms will be able to grow and deliver more work, without recruiting evermore talent.”

Over 900 roles were made redundant at the UK Big Four firms in 2024, and some 1,800 jobs were on the chopping block in 2023.

Despite this, the latest move from EY and PwC has piqued a lot of interest as it focuses on the senior partnership level.

Partners manage the firm together, but the equity partners are the ones that own and pull their shares out of the profit pool.

O’Dowd explained, “A major source of frustration for high-performing partners has been the burden of carrying dozens of underperforming colleagues who have contributed little revenue over the past years while still drawing from the profit pool.”

“Many top performers feel their compensation is being diluted by those who do not generate revenue or drive growth, making these redundancies a necessary and inevitable step,” he added.

The firms have been trying to fix their career ladders for some time, with senior PwC staff in the UK, who will never make a partner, offered ‘managing director’ roles last year.

The move behind the ‘managing director’ role is to keep senior talent engaged without touching the profit pool.

“This is a turning point for the Big Four,” O’Dowd stated, adding, “The old promise—work your way up and become a partner—no longer holds in the same way.”

“With fewer equity seats, alternative career paths emerging, and AI-driven disruption accelerating, the traditional firm structure is under pressure,” he added.

Tamzen Isacsson, chief executive of the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) noted, “We’re upbeat about growth prospects this year with forecast increases in revenue of 6.4 per cent in 2025 and 8.7 per cent in 2026, according to our latest independent research“.

“We’re seeing much more activity and opportunity in the market than this time last year,” Isacsson added.

However, MCA’s report in January 2024 said activity in the sector was predicted to return “to double digits growth in 2025 (11 per cent)”.