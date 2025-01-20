UK consulting sector to grow for next two years as AI’s impact expands

According to research from the Management Consultancies Association (MCA), the consulting sector is expected to grow by 6.4 per cent over 2025.

The British consulting sector is expected to grow by single-digit growth in the next 12 months, with a near nine per cent increase predicted for 2026 with eyes on AI.

However, this comes as MCA’s report last year said activity in the sector was predicted to return “to double digits growth in 2025 (11 per cent)”.

Its new report stated that nearly 40 per cent of consulting firms are looking to expand further with more regional offices outside the capital this year and investments estimated at £2.8m, rising to £5.3m for larger firms.

The growth is predicted to be in the consulting services in AI (66 per cent), digital technology (59 per cent) and cost reduction (46 per cent).

While the energy and resource sector, infrastructure and digital and technology sector are the top three by sector size for this anticipated growth.

The importance of AI

AI is also expected to play a crucial role in meeting rising client expectations.

The survey forecast consultants will increasingly leverage AI-powered tools to streamline processes, augment decision-making, and deliver more personalised solutions to clients.

The survey also highlighted the industry’s “increasing commitment to inclusivity” as the data showed a shift in the educational backgrounds of young consultants, as people from Russell Group universities decreased to 30 per cent, compared to 73 per cent in 2017.

While in terms of the top driver of job satisfaction for consultants, flexible working (37 per cent) has overtaken a competitive salary (28 per cent) for the first time in six years.

Despite this, there remains a strong desire for more in-person interactions among consultants, as 56 per cent of members expressed a preference for increased face-to-face engagements.

Commenting on the report, Tamzen Isacsson, MCA chief executive, said: “Nearly three quarters of business leaders say their performance either met or exceeded expectations last year and it’s encouraging that our leaders expect client demand to bounce back this year and next.”

“It is no wonder therefore that the consulting sector has been identified as a growth-driving industry by the government.”

“Our sector continues to lead the way on diversity and inclusion and continues to attract more diverse talent into the sector from all backgrounds and regions of the UK,” she added.