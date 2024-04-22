Arteta and Arsenal seek derby win to go three clear in Premier League

MUNICH, GERMANY – APRIL 17: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, gives the team instructions during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between FC Bayern München and Arsenal FC at Allianz Arena on April 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists his side must focus on the task at hand and continue to win matches to stay in the hunt for a first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners take on London rivals Chelsea this evening at Emirates Stadium knowing that a win will take them three points clear at the top of the table.

But Liverpool will have played one fewer game, while champions Manchester City would stand to overtake both if they win their games in hand.

“You’re depending on another two teams – the best two teams in this league, two of the best in the history of this league,” Arteta said.

Opponents Chelsea could be without star goalscorer Cole Palmer this evening, however, with the former Manchester City player missing training yesterday due to illness.

And tonight’s clash marks a reunion for Arteta with his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino, with over two decades of history between the uo.

“It’s a huge admiration for Mauricio because I knew him 23 years ago and I wish him all the best,” Arteta added. “He’s an incredible manager, a great leader and will inspire that club to get where they want to get to. What Mauricio is doing is really impressive and I’m sure he will get them there.”

