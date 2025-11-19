Arsenal praised for ‘Big Club’ move after ending Visit Rwanda partnership

Visit Rwanda has appeared on Arsenal's shirt sleeves since 2018

Arsenal fans have welcomed the club’s decision to end a controversial eight-year partnership with Visit Rwanda at the end of this season.

The Premier League leaders had been in talks to extend the deal, which sees Rwanda’s tourism arm displayed on the team’s sleeves, beyond the current campaign.

But both parties have now decided to conclude the tie-up when the current terms expire next summer. It follows renewed protests from fans’ groups including Gunners For Peace.

Arsenal said the move had been “mutually agreed” and “reflects Visit Rwanda’s broader strategy to diversify its global sports partnerships and expand into new markets that support the next phase of its tourism and investment ambitions”.

Gunners For Peace welcomed what it called “a Big Club decision”. It added: “We all know that money talks, but if fans get together and speak louder then they have to listen.

“It shows that Arsenal Football Club still has the class and the values to do the right thing. By ditching this deal the Gunners have taken a step towards peace.”

Arsenal’s Visit Rwanda partnership was worth a reported £10m per season when first struck in 2018 and was renewed in 2021.

But it attracted widespread criticism for its endorsement of a Rwandan regime accused of aiding the militia in its neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is understood that the club was seeking a significant uplift in value, with Manchester United and Manchester City commanding £20m a year from DXC Technology and OKX respectively.

How Arsenal fans opposed Visit Rwanda deal

The Arsenal Supporters’ Trust published polling last summer that showed 90 per cent of its members opposed an extension to the Visit Rwanda partnership.

The AST said: “This is a welcome decision and reflects the views of our members in this survey which was presented to the club at the last Arsenal Advisory Board meeting.”

Gunners For Peace’s campaigning efforts included a mock “Visit Tottenham” campaign – “Because anything would be better than Visit Rwanda” – and writing to Arsenal chiefs last month to urge a rethink of the partnership.

Arsenal did not comment beyond a statement confirming the ending of the deal and it is not known whether a replacement partner has been lined up yet.

“Our first-ever sleeve partnership with Visit Rwanda has been a significant journey,” said chief executive Richard Garlick.

“Over many years, we’ve worked together to raise global awareness of Rwanda’s tourism and conservation efforts and built many new connections with our supporters across Africa.

“The commitment and support of Visit Rwanda throughout our partnership has played an important role in driving forward our ambitions – helping us invest in our long-term vision to win major trophies, in a financially sustainable way.

“We thank the Rwanda Development Board for their partnership and what we’ve delivered together.”