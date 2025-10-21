Arsenal urged by fans to abandon Visit Rwanda renewal talks

Visit Rwanda's deal sees it promoted on Arsenal's kit sleeves

Arsenal have been urged by fans to reconsider their controversial partnership with Visit Rwanda after City AM revealed the two parties were in talks to extend the deal.

Discussions over a renewal on terms that would represent an increase on the £10m a year that Visit Rwanda pays Arsenal are understood to be at an advanced stage.

But fans’ group Gunners For Peace has not given up on persuading the club to cut ties with a country accused by the UN of aiding militia in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

“It has come to our attention that the board may be in the process of renewing the club’s partnership with Visit Rwanda,” the group wrote in a letter to Arsenal’s board yesterday.

“We understand that you have a lot on your plates. So many corporate decisions, so little time. It must be tempting to hold your noses, wave this one through and hope that nobody notices.”

The letter adds: “The Rwandan government has blood on its hands, and we don’t want it on our sleeves. This great club deserves better – and anything’s better than Visit Rwanda.”

Gunners For Peace cited the results of a survey conducted this summer by the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust which showed that 90 per cent of fans opposed the Rwanda partnership.

Earlier this month Visit Rwanda announced a collaboration with NFL franchise the Los Angeles Rams, who share an owner with Arsenal in Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

Visit Rwanda also has tie-ups with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid in football, although the German giants this year scaled back their partnership.

Fans’ group suggests Visit Rwanda alternatives

The deals are part of a move by Rwanda to reposition itself as a global tourism destination and wider efforts to develop its presence in sport.

As well as forging links in European football, it has hosted international cycling, pan-continental basketball and has ambitions of staging an annual Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The regime of Paul Kagame – an Arsenal fan – remains divisive, however, with Rwanda accused of supporting the M23 militia in DRC. It has denied the allegations.

Gunners For Peace, who previously launched a spoof “Visit Tottenham” campaign to highlight the issues around Arsenal’s Rwanda deal, has suggested brands that could take its place.

In its letter to the Arsenal board it includes a tongue-in-cheek list of organisations to take the sleeve sponsor slot, all of which make reference to the club’s historic rivals.

They include Nayim Indian takeaway in Swansea, Norfolk tourism board Experience Sheringham and COYS Construction – a reference to the Come On You Spurs acronym used by fans of Arsenal’s north London neighbours.

In a letter to Experience Sheringham, Gunners For Peace wrote: “With your world-famous whelks as well as not giving guns and money to brutal paramilitary gangs, we think you would be a much better fit.”

Arsenal were approached for comment.