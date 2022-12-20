Argentina homecoming: World Cup champions touch down

Lionel Messi and Argentina have arrived home to South America after winning the World Cup on Sunday. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

World Cup champions Argentina have returned home to Buenos Aires today with the country declaring Tuesday as a national holiday in celebration.

The Albicelestes beat France in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after regular and extra time saw the two sides tied 3-3.

Many have declared the Doha final as one of the greatest ever and the win for Lionel Messi’s side marks their first World Cup triumph in 36 years.

Thousands packed into the streets of the Argentinian capital to watch the final and thousands more have turned out for the player’s homecoming on Tuesday.

¡Una multitud recibió a los campeones en Ezeiza! No importa la hora, no importa nada con tal de ver a los héroes que trajeron la tercera para Argentina.



Messi and Angel Di Maria gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the Lusail Stadium before Kyllian Mbappe equalised for Les Bleus with two late goals. Messi gave the South American’s the lead once again in extra time but for a second time Mbappe pegged France level.

Argentina lifted their third World Cup after winning the penalty shootout.

The team landed at around 2am this morning after a 21-hour flight from the middle East.

Messi, carrying the World Cup trophy, was the first off the plane followed by other members of the squad donning their medals.

Thousands surrounded an open-top bus at around 3am as the team paraded following their landing – some players nearly got caught in a number of overhead cables as the bus travelled.

Argentina are one of the nations looking to host the 2030 World Cup – as part of a number of South American countries looking to bring the Cup to Uruguay on the 100th anniversary of the first competition in 1930 – but will face competition from a number of bids which could include the likes of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Algeria.