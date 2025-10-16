Apple kits out WSL teams with latest MacBooks, iPads and iPhones

All clubs in the WSL and WSL 2 will receive a suite of Apple's latest products

Apple is giving Women’s Super League clubs a range of its latest MacBooks, iPads and iPhones worth thousands of pounds as part of a new partnership with the competition.

Coaches and other performance staff will be able to use the MacBook Pros and iPads to perform and share video analysis of matches and training sessions.

They are also being given brand new iPhone 17 Pros and AirPods Pro 3 to use for in-game communication.

Fourth officials will also leverage Apple iPad Airs for matchday reporting, including digital teamsheets to replace hard copies.

“At its core, we see this as a collaboration grounded in a shared ambition to drive meaningful transformation, and Apple has a remarkable history of revolutionising industries through its products,” said WSL Football’s chief revenue officer Zarah Al-Kudcy.

“That spirit of innovation deeply resonates with our aspirations for women’s football, and Apple’s products will help provide a solution for disparity in club technology access and team performance analysis.

“By leveraging their world-class products, we’re empowering teams with tools that can transform on-pitch performance and create a more level playing field across the leagues.”

Apple x WSL follows MLB and NHL deals

The partnership gives Apple visibility in Europe’s biggest women’s football competition and all clubs in the WSL and WSL2 a suite of products worth well in excess of £10,000.

Its latest MacBook Pro retails at £1,599 new iPad Pros start at £999, iPad Airs £599, iPhone 17 Pros over £1,000 and AirPods Pro 3 more than £200.

Apple has previously offered its products to other high-profile sports leagues including Major League Baseball, the NHL and the World Surf League.

“We are thrilled to be working with WSL Football and to help every player, coach, analyst and official elevate their game with Apple,” said the tech giant’s worldwide product marketing manager Scott Brodrick.

“Our aim is to enable innovation both on and off the pitch, and by placing our products into the hands of football’s most skilful athletes, we’re excited by what we can collectively achieve for women’s football.”